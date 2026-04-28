Neverness to Everness (NTE) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Neverness to Everness is the upcoming supernatural urban-styled gacha RPG, and it brings a ton of new things to the genre. Firstly, the game not only adds vehicles, but it also allows players to ride any vehicle in the game in a GTA-style gameplay. Adding the anime flair on top of it in combat, the game looks absolutely amazing. So, are you also excited for NTE’s release? Here is a Neverness to Everness countdown timer, alongside details on how you can preload it.

When Is Neverness to Everness Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness will be released on April 28, 2026, at 8:00 PM PDT. Here is a quick overview of the NTE release timings in different time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on April 28

: 8:00 PM PDT on April 28 Canada : 10:00 PM CDT on April 28

: 10:00 PM CDT on April 28 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on April 29

: 12:00 AM BRT on April 29 UK : 3:00 AM GMT on April 29

: 3:00 AM GMT on April 29 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on April 29

: 5:00 AM CEST on April 29 India : 8:30 AM IST on April 29

: 8:30 AM IST on April 29 China : 10:00 AM CST on April 29

: 10:00 AM CST on April 29 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on April 29

: 12:00 PM KST on April 29 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on April 29

: 12:00 PM JST on April 29 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST April 29

Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE, aka Neverness to Everness, will be released on Windows, macOS, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android upon release. The game will support seamless cross-progression on accounts across different devices. This way, you can play on the same account on multiple devices without any issue. So, make sure to grab the NTE codes during and after the ongoing countdown so that you can get some free banner pulls early on.

Neverness to Everness Countdown Timer

Here is a countdown timer for Neverness to Everness for all who dislike converting time zones:

NTE Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Neverness to Everness is out now globally!

NTE (Neverness to Everness) Preload Guide

The preload for Neverness to Everness has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for NTE for different devices:

Pre-install size on PC : 60 GB (additional 60 GB of temporary space required during installation)

: 60 GB (additional 60 GB of temporary space required during installation) Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 20 GB

If you want to preload Neverness to Everness on your device before the release countdown, head to the game’s official page for PC players and download the NTE launcher. Run it and use the Download button to preload the game. For other devices, head to the game’s store page on the device’s respective stores, like Google Play Store, PlayStation Store, and App Store, and start downloading from there.

Image Credit: Hotta Studio (screenshot by Sanmay / Beebom)

Neverness to Everness is set to have 16 playable characters on release, broken into two main rarities — S-class and A-class. Other than that, the main protagonist characters are set as an Esper-class character, separating them from the main rarity breakdown. The NTE characters will have 10 S-class characters on release, with Nanally being the first limited-time character featured on the banners.

So, are you excited for the release of Neverness to Everness? Hopefully, our Neverness to Everness countdown timer will get you ready for the game’s release. Tell us what you think about the game in the comments below.