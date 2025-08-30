Home > News > Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live-Action Series Casts Han So-hee for Cha Hae-In

Netflix’s Solo Leveling Live-Action Series Casts Han So-hee for Cha Hae-In

  • Han So-hee has joined the cast of Netflix's live-action series, according to the latest reports.
  • She is expected to portray the popular role of Cha Hae-in.
  • Netflix has not officially announced the casting yet.

The anime adaptation of the Solo Leveling manhwa has significantly boosted the series’ popularity and paved the way for its live-action adaptation. In case you aren’t aware, a live-action Solo Leveling series is confirmed to be in the works at Netflix, and Byeon Woo-seok, the South Korean actor, has been cast as Sung Jin-woo. Now, the latest reports suggest that Netflix has cast Han So-hee as Cha Hae-in in the Solo Leveling live-action series.

According to an exclusive report from Naver, Han So-hee, known for roles in popular South Korean shows such as My Name, The World of Married, Gyeongseong Creature, etc, has joined the cast of Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action series. While her role remains unknown at the moment, the latest reports reveal that Han So-hee has been chosen as Cha Hae-in, the beloved supporting character who becomes Sung Jin-woo’s partner in the series.

Han So-hee joining the cast as Cha Hae-in has further elevated the excitement around the Solo Leveling live-action series. While Cha Hae-in’s role is limited in the source material, Netflix will likely extend the female S-Rank hunter‘s role with original scenes similar to what the Solo Leveling anime did recently.

Netflix is yet to make an official announcement regarding Cha Hae-in’s casting, so stay tuned for more updates. That said, let us know your thoughts about Han So-hee’s casting as Cha Hae-in in the comments below.

