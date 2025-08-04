Sung Jinwoo’s Sister Awakens as a Hunter in Solo Leveling ARISE

Solo Leveling is quickly evolving into one of the biggest franchises in the manhwa realm, thanks to the worldwide popularity of the series gained with the anime adaptation. As a part of the expansion, Solo Leveling: Arise, an action RPG game based on Solo Leveling manhwa, was released last year on mobile and PC. The dev team collaborated with the manhwa author Chu-gong to faithfully adapt the source material, while also introducing new content in the universe without straying from its origins. Thus, the Solo Leveling game has been introducing a lot of new characters as playable hunters, and the most recent addition is none other than Sung Jinwoo’s beloved sister, Sung Jinah.

Rebecca Wang, who voiced Sung Jinah in the English dubbed version of Solo Leveling anime, returned to play the character once again, but this time as a powerful hunter in the Solo Leveling: ARISE game. With the most recent update of the game, Sung Jinah officially joins the hunters’ roster as an SSR-ranked Mage-type hunter.

If you are wondering how Sung Jinah becomes a hunter out of the blue in the game, Solo Leveling: ARISE features webtoons for every character explaining their hunter origin side stories. Caught in a devastating dungeon break at her school, Sung Jinah had to watch all of her friends lose their lives to a horde of monsters. Consumed by guilt for not being able to save her friends that day, this incident eventually led to Sung Jinah’s awakening as a brand new hunter during another dungeon break later on.

Sung Jinah is now an SSR-level Mage-type hunter in the Solo Leveling series, and the introduction teaser confirms that she is a rising star in the White Tiger Guild (one of the strongest guilds in Solo Leveling) led by Baek Yoonho. Jinah’s primary weapon is an umbrella, named “Blue Monsoon,” but she wields it like a deadly spear.

It is exciting to see Sung Jinwoo’s sister finally becoming a hunter in the Solo Leveling story. If you are curious whether Solo Leveling: ARISE’s story is canon, we don’t have a definitive answer yet. However, as the original author Chu-gong teamed up with the devs to craft new characters and storylines, some fans believe it to be canon, while the rest think the story takes place in an alternate dimension of the Solo Leveling universe. Moreover, the official X post of Netmarble mentioned that this is an “exclusive in-game storyline.”

Solo Leveling season 3 is still in production; until then, you can play as Sung Jinah in the Solo Leveling game. That said, what do you think about Sung Jinah’s hunter origin story? Let us know your thoughts about the new playable hunter character in the comments below.