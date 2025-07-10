‘Solo Leveling’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix, Starring Byeon Woo-seok

After dominating nine categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, Solo Leveling is gearing up to garner even a wider audience. KakaoPage announced Solo leveling live-action earlier this year, and now, Netflix has confirmed that the anticipated project has entered the production stage. While few details have been disclosed yet, the production company has stated that the rising South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok will be the lead. That means he has stepped into the shoes of our beloved Sung Jin-woo.

Byeon Woo-seok initially started as a model in 2010 and eventually entered the world of acting in 2016 with minor roles in television dramas like Dear My Friends and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The following year, he bagged the role of the main character in Drama Stage: History of Walking Upright. However, his breakout role was Lovely Runner’s Ryu Sun-jae opposite Kim Hye-yoon.

Solo Leveling was introduced as a web novel, and later it transitioned into a Manhwa and anime, respectively. Now, it is gearing up for a live-action. The property has risen in popularity over the years, particularly after the release of the second season of the anime. It would be great to see how things progress further.

The Solo Leveling live-action is being co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo. The former is known for directing Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator, and Ashfall, and the latter gave us Cold Eyes, I Saw the Devil, and more. Ashfall remains a common title in the duo’s arsenal. SANAI PICTURES, in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment, is producing it.

Solo Leveling features a plethora of characters, so we can expect to come across the cast list of the live-action adaptation in the coming days or months.