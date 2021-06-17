Motorola seems all set to bring back the Motorola Defy series. The phone, codenamed Athena or Bathena, was first spotted at the Google Play Console earlier this year. And then it was seen in a Geekbench listing, this time under the name “Bullit Motorola defy”. Today, more concrete leaks for the Motorola Defy 2021 have surfaced online, revealing the design, specifications, and price.

As per tweets shared by reputable tipster Evan Blass (Twitter/@evleaks), we now know what the Motorola Defy 2021 will look like and pack under the hood. The leaked renders showcase the device in all its glory and you can find some of them attached below.

Motorola Defy 2021: Key Specs and Features (Rumored)

The Defy 2021 will sport a textured back with a fingerprint scanner and a triple camera system. This will include a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The edges have the usual volume buttons and a power key, the bottom edge features a USB-C port, a speaker grill, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The dimensions of the device are 170 x 78 x 11mm and it weighs around 200 grams. It’s expected to come in two color variants – Green and black, as per the renders.

It is likely that the Motorola Defy 2021 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ (720 x 1600p) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will come with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone will most likely fall in the mid-range segment and will be powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, and will be upgradable to Android 11. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging. Other common features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual SIM support, and dual linear speaker.

Now, coming to the highlight of the Motorola Defy 2021, the company will pitch it as an affordable rugged smartphone. It will carry an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance but that’s not all.

The Defy 2021 comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating that will allow the phone to withstand vibration, humidity, salt air, mist, and thermal shocks (handling low to high temperatures ranging from -30 degrees Celcius and 75 degrees Celcius up to 30 minutes). Its also speculated to be drop-proof with a strong PCB. The phone is also washable with sanitizers and soaps.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Defy 2021 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is expected to be priced at €269 (Rs 22,769). There is no word on the launch date of the device as of now. So stay tuned for more updates as we near the official launch date of Motorola Defy 2021.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/evleaks