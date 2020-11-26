In line with recent rumors, Motorola has announced that it will be launching its first and most affordable 5G smartphone in India next week. The Moto G 5G will make its India debut on 30th November, gunning for the OnePlus Nord in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment. This smartphone was first launched in Europe earlier this month.

The Lenovo-backed phone maker shared the India launch date for Moto G 5G via its official Twitter account just moments ago. “Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G,” states the caption.

Get ready to experience the new level of speed with India’s most affordable 5G smartphone #motog5G on 30th November, 12 PM on @Flipkart! Stay tuned. https://t.co/3HD1jvKWYo pic.twitter.com/kCcjDepMDr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 26, 2020

The Moto G 5G will be exclusive to Flipkart and a dedicated microsite is already live, showing off the device in all its glory. It, however, does not list any of the features or specifications of this upcoming 5G smartphone for India. So, let me give you a quick brief for Moto G 5G’s specifications:

Moto G 5G: Specifications

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and HDR10 support. There’s a centered punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie sensor at the top. The fingerprint sensor is baked into the Moto logo present on the rear.

The rear also houses a square triple camera module led by a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. It is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera, along with the LED flash that resides in the module as well.

Under the hood, the Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset – the younger sibling of the Snapdragon 765G chipset found aboard the OnePlus Nord. It’s the same SoC found aboard the Mi 10T Lite and the Redmi Note 9 Pro in China. You will also find 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging onboard.

Moto G 5G is priced at €300 (~Rs. 26,250) in Europe. But, we all know that the tax levied in Europe is higher. So, we can expect the India pricing to be closer to the Rs. 20,000 price mark. My best guess would be Rs. 23,999 and that’s a really attractive and competitive price for this smartphone.