Most Played Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Decks Revealed for Season A4b

Pokemon TCG Pocket is all about collecting Pokemon cards and building decks around them. Each deck contains 20 cards, and you can obtain them by opening various Booster Packs. While there are so many decks available in the game, and many of them can be customised to one’s needs and strategy, it can get messy at times.

A player might struggle with the decks they should invest in. After all, we want to make the best possible decks that can sustain for a very long time. Well, Pokemon TCGP just revealed the top decks that were used during the Ranked Season A4b. We have listed all the decks so that you can choose the best ones for yourself.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Top Ranked Decks Revealed for Season A4b

Image Credits: Pokemon TCGP X account

The official Pokemon TCG Pocket X account revealed the top 10 most-played decks that were used for the Ranked Battles of Season A4b. The usage of the decks was aggregated from October 1 to October 27, 2025. Here are all the decks, ranked from best to worst, with their usage:

Rank Card Name (Deck) Usage Rate 1 Giratina ex / Suicune ex / Greninja 15.49% 2 Darkrai ex / Giratina ex 5.98% 3 Sylveon ex / Eevee ex / Espeon ex 3.04% 4 Guzzlord ex / Celesteela 2.17% 5 Crobat ex / Darkrai ex / Nihilego 1.84% 6 Suicune ex / Greninja 1.76% 7 Tapu Koko ex / Pikachu ex / Oricorio 1.64% 8 Rampardos / Silvally 1.30% 9 Decidueye ex / Decidueye 1.24% 10 Zeraora / Silvally 1.06%

The Ranked Season A4b ended before the release of Mega Rising Expansion cards in the 1st Anniversary Celebration event. The next-ranked season can be expected to start at the end of November. There might be some changes in the meta, given that we have some new Mega Cards. Expect decks like Mega Blaziken EX, Mega Gyarados EX and Mega Altaria EX to be a part of the top decks for Ranked Season B1.

That’s everything about the top-ranked decks revealed for Season A4b. What was your highest rank in that season? Which decks did you use? Let us know in the comments.