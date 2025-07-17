Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Released; Karl Urban Takes Spotlight

Mortal Kombat is officially back, and the trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 brings us Johnny Cage in the front and center this time. Yep, the loudmouth action star is finally stepping into the spotlight, and honestly, it looks like he’s about to steal the whole show. The trailer also teases some serious upgrades, not just in fights, but in the story too. We get glimpses of new arenas, returning fighters, and a tone that feels way grittier than before. So, here is everything we saw in the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer.

Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Out

We are all aware of Karl Urban’s feats as William Butcher in The Boys, and if you have been missing his character, this trailer is all you need to feel his presence all over again. In the trailer, we see that Johnny Cage is a failing actor who is desperately trying to revive his career. However, just when it looks like he has lost it all, things take a massive turn, and he is called upon by Raiden and Sonya to fight in the tournament. Other than that, we also got a good look at Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion, and many more.

Before this movie, it was already confirmed that it would be the second one in a trilogy. Following the events we have seen in the previous movies so far, there is a good chance that the upcoming movie will cover the second stage of the tournament, and the final movie will be the conclusion of it.

However, following the third movie, there is no certainty that the franchise will move forward towards more live-action projects. Now, while nothing has been announced, The Boys Season 5 has wrapped filming, and Karl Urban is free as of now to work on other projects. So, let’s wait and see where things go.

Mortal Kombat 2 will release in theatres on October 24, 2025.