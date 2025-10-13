Mortal Kombat 3 Officially Announced a Year Before Part 2 Releases

The Mortal Kombat films have never been a disappointment. Be it the original films released in 1995 and 1997 or the one that rebooted the franchise in 2021, these films have blown the minds of audiences with their special effects, memorable characters, and fidelity to the video games. So, it’s evident why the creators decided to announce Mortal Kombat 3 ahead of the second film’s release.

Mortal Kombat 3 Announced Ahead of Sequel’s Official Release

Image Credit: X/@Deadline

Mortal Kombat 2 is still far away from its theatrical release, and Warner Bros. has already started working on the third film. As reported by Deadline, Jeremy Slater, the screenwriter of the second film, spilled the beans at NYCC recently, revealing that he is returning to work on the third film’s script.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat 1 was released in 2021. It was a grand success, earning $84 million against a production budget of $55 million. So, it’s evident that the creators decided to expand the franchise with a sequel that will eventually bring the live-action versions of more legendary characters from the games, including Johny Cage, played by Karl Urban.

Now that the creators and the studio have begun work on Mortal Kombat 3, they seem eager to capture the attention of longtime fans and newcomers alike with the franchise’s intriguing lore. While Slater confirmed what he will be taking care of for the third film, he didn’t reveal anything major about the threequel. Well, it’s too early to expect anything right now.

Despite being a blockbuster hit and one of the most-watched films on HBO, Mortal Kombat received negative reviews for its character development and pacing. The sequel seems to have worked on that aspect, so we might get to witness a better story and world-building. However, nothing can be said until the film is released.

For Mortal Kombat 3, we can expect the film series to dive deep into the game’s mythology and introduce us to characters who are extremely popular among the video game community or who haven’t received much attention yet.

For the time being, we do not have many details about the story or the characters who will appear in the third film. However, whenever we get any information, we will surely cover it for our wide audience, so do not forget to check back from time to time for the freshest news.