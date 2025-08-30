Mortal Kombat 2 Delayed, Now Slated for May 2026

Fans eagerly awaiting October 24 must wait longer now, as Mortal Kombat 2 has been pushed forward to May 15, 2026, according to the latest reports.

Based on Ed Boon and John Tobias’ ultra-popular video game, Mortal Kombat 2 is the fourth live-action film of the franchise, serving as a direct sequel to the 2021 movie. Unlike its predecessor, which primarily introduced us to the characters and familiarized us with the pre-tournament setup, the upcoming movie promises to be more enjoyable as it will finally feature the tournaments Mortal Kombat is known for. The fighters of the Earth realm will stand against outworldly foes to serve humanity.

Jeremy Slater, recognized for his work on The Fantastic Four (2025) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is the one to take care of the scripts of the anticipated project. New Line Cinema is one of the primary production companies involved, and Warner Bros. Pictures serves as the distributor. Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and Simon McQuoid are the producers.

In an interview, the creators revealed that the first movie didn’t feature Johnny Cage because he is a gigantic personality, and he would appear when the fans are ready to witness the huge things he brings to the table. The fandom was already excited for the video game character to make the live-action debut, and when Karl Urban was cast for the role, their anticipation grew. Besides Johnny Cage, the second movie will introduce the fandom to the live-action avatars of some of the major video game characters, including Kitana.

Mortal Kombat was heavily praised for its action, but fans found it lacking in spark, as the movie did not feature the full tournament. Well, it seems the sequel is going to rectify that and allow us to witness the most amazing fight sequences in history.