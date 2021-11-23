Xiaomi’s MIUI Now Has More than 500M Monthly Active Users Globally

Xiaomi’s MIUI, which was incepted around 11 years ago, has attained a new milestone. Xiaomi’s popular Android skin has attained more than 500 million monthly active users worldwide. This is termed as a new achievement for the company’s “Mobile phone x AIoT” strategy and even the Mi fans.

MIUI Attains New Userbase Milestone

A Weibo post by the company revealed that MIUI has around 18.65 million new monthly active users in China and around 100 million new users globally.

Apart from this, Xiaomi has revealed some stats for the past 11 years. It is revealed that in 2010, MIUI only had 100 users. Five years later, it went on to achieve new heights and became a family of 100 million users. 2018 and 2019 led to a userbase of 200 million and 300 million, respectively.

Another 100 million users were added to the MIUI family and it was a total of 400 million users in early 2021. And today, the userbase now stands at 500 million, adding 100 million new users in just under 12 months.

Image courtesy: Xiaomi Community/Weibo

The 11-year-old journey is also seen in how the Xiaomi skin has changed over the years. From being the buggy one, it can now be safely considered clean and one that has a lot of features to offer. From what I have experienced, MIUI does take some time to get used to but eventually proves pretty helpful.

Currently, we have the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which comes with a number of improvements such as Focused Algorithms to allocate system resources to carry out tasks smoothly, Atomized Memory for better memory management, Liquid Storage, and more features.

Xiaomi is now planning to bring the new MIUI 13 to the table soon. The new iteration of MIUI based on Android 12 is expected to arrive by the end of this year. It could come with several new features such as floating widgets, virtual memory management, improved notifications, better privacy, and much more.

Recently, it was suggested that Xiaomi will update around 9 devices with MIUI 13 initially. The list includes the Mi Mix 4, the Mi 11m the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11 Lite, the Mi 10S, the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. More devices will be included in the list eventually.