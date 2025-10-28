Minecraft Snapshot 25W44A Adds Parched, Camel Husk, and More

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem is coming in late December, and the Nautilus and Spear aren’t the only new things coming in this update. With the latest snapshot, the desert biome will be anything but quiet and isolated. Today, Mojang has revealed two new Minecraft mobs – the Camel Husk and Parched – who will make survival in the desert a true challenge. Having said that, let’s check out all the new changes and bug fixes in Minecraft Snapshot 25W44A.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W44A Brings Parched – A Skeleton that Doesn’t Burn

The Parched is a new skeleton mob variant that will roam the deserts in Minecraft. These mobs have cracked bones, gray eyes, and look similar to a mummy. These mobs are the alternatives to the Stray mobs from the snowy biomes, or Bogged from the swamp biomes. The only difference is that Parched won’t burn in direct sunlight.

The Parched will avoid spawning in the caves, similar to the Husks, and they might appear riding on top of the Camel Husks. So, if you think countering Parched is going to be slightly more challenging than the normal skeletons, do note that they will shoot Arrows of Weakness. So, the fight can be held for longer durations.

Camel Husk is the New Mount of the Desert

The Camel Husk is an undead variant of the regular camels in Minecraft that spawn in the desert biomes, but avoid the caves like the Husks. Since it’s an undead creature, it will spawn only during the night or at 0 light levels. However, unlike the zombie horses, the Camel Husk won’t burn under sunlight.

Moreover, the Camel Husks will always spawn with two riders, the Husk and the Parched. So, you can only imagine the perils of traversing the desert at night with such dangerous mobs. Although the Camel Husks can be dangerous when hostile mobs are riding them, defeating the riders will make them passive.

Lastly, other changes in this snapshot include the Lunge enchantment being fine-tuned. Lunge will now consume 1-3 hunger points and 1 durability point, depending on the level of enchantment.

Those are all the new features in Minecraft Snapshot 25W44A. So, are you excited to try them out by downloading the snapshot from your Minecraft Launcher? Tell us in the comments below.