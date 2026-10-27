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Minecraft Is Out Now on Switch 2 with Exclusive Super Mario Add-On

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 is out
Image Credit: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios
In Short
  • Minecraft is out for Nintendo Switch 2, featuring Vibrant Visuals, increased render distances, and an updated Super Mario Mash-Up Pack.
  • Digital editions cost $29.99 for Standard, $39.99 for Deluxe, and $49.99 for Ultimate.
  • Original Switch digital owners can claim the Standard Edition upgrade for free until January 31, 2027.
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Minecraft has officially arrived on the Nintendo Switch 2, and the beloved sandbox game is ready for a serious visual upgrade. Launched on October 27, 2026, the new version brings enhanced lighting, improved shadows, greater render distances, and an updated Super Mario Mash-Up Pack to Nintendo’s console.

The Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 release brings exciting news for existing players. If you own the digital version of Minecraft on the original Nintendo Switch, you can claim the Standard Edition upgrade for free until January 31, 2027. However, physical copy owners do not qualify for this offer and need to purchase the new version separately.

Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 Brings Vibrant Visuals and More

One of the biggest upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2 is Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft. The upgraded visuals are the default experience. With enhanced rendering, you will experience detailed lighting and shadows that make the landscapes look far richer.

The new version also increases the render distance and therefore allows players to see far beyond the normal viewing limit while exploring the Minecraft biomes or constructing massive builds.

Although some Marketplace content can take advantage of the upgraded visuals, the feature is unavailable when using split-screen in the game.

Minecraft Nintendo Switch 2 release with Mario Mash-Up Add on
Image Credit: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios

Apart from Vibrant Visuals, fans have another reason to get hyped about the release. The Super Mario Mash-Up Add-On for Minecraft included with the Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-order receives an update tailored to the improved visuals. This way, you can explore the Mushroom Kingdom-inspired world, Mario-inspired character skins, and music.

Now, here are the three digital editions that are available for Nintendo Switch 2:

  • Standard Edition: $29.99
  • Deluxe Edition: $39.99
  • Ultimate Edition: $49.99

While the Deluxe Edition includes additional add-ons, exclusive Character Creator items, and 700 Minecoins, the Ultimate Edition offers more content, add-ons, 5 exclusive Character Creator items, and 1000 Minecoins.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch for Minecraft was announced more than 2 months ago, and it gives more new players an opportunity to try the game. With improved visuals and an upgraded world, the launch welcomes more fans to join this friendly community of crafters and builders.

Did you get your game today? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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