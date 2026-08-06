Minecraft Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 With Vibrant Visuals on October 27

Minecraft is finally launching on Switch 2 on October 27, bringing the native version to Nintendo’s latest console. The biggest headline feature of the announcement is that Minecraft will ship with Vibrant Visuals enabled by default, offering a dramatic improvement in graphics.

Nintendo players will also receive an upgraded version of the exclusive Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. Moreover, the existing Switch owners will not be left behind because Mojang has planned an upgrade path as well.

For years, Nintendo players have enjoyed the game on the original Switch; however, the console had its limitations. As it releases for Switch 2, it is just about sharper visuals, and you don’t need to turn on Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft because they’re the default graphics settings for the hardware. So, you will experience a noticeable facelift with richer lighting, realistic shadows, and atmospheric effects.

Minecraft is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 27



For those of you who already own Minecraft on Nintendo Switch, a digital upgrade path will be available for Nintendo Switch players pic.twitter.com/feVpv7pk3Z — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 5, 2026

On the refreshed Nintendo-exclusive Super Mario Mash-Up Pack, you can revisit the familiar Mushroom Kingdom-inspired locations with the upgraded graphical effects. There are also several other Minecraft add-ons that you might love to use first on Switch 2.

Among all the new features and enhanced graphics, a few caveats still remain for Minecraft on Switch 2. Vibrant Visuals won’t be supported in split-screen play, and some Marketplace experiences will continue using the standard visual settings.

One feature that remains a mystery is that Minecraft hasn’t yet revealed anything about the mouse-enabled Joy-Con 2 controls. We’re yet to learn more about how players might be able to use the Joy-Cons 2 to build some fantastic Minecraft house ideas, along with the pricing details on the upgrade path.

The release window for the game on Switch 2 is just a month after the drop of the Minecraft 26.3 update and the Minecraft Dungeons 2. So, we can understand how busy the upcoming weeks are going to be for Minecraft, given that there will be frequent snapshot releases after the third game drop of the year.