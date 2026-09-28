Minecraft Dungeons 2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is almost here, with a few hours left for fans to try out this combat-focused Minecraft spin-off game. With the sequel launching across PC and consoles, players are wondering when the Minecraft Dungeons 2 release will be in their region. The game has a simultaneous global launch without any region-locked release. So, here is the Minecraft Dungeons 2 release date and time, along with a countdown timer and pre-load size for each platform.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 will release on September 29, 2026, at 8:00 AM UTC. Since the game follows a global launch schedule, the release happens at the same time worldwide.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

So the local date and time may vary slightly depending on your region. That said, here are the release times for some major regions:

Region Release Time (Sept 29) US Pacific 1:00 AM PT US Mountain 2:00 AM MT US Central 3:00 AM CT US East 4:00 AM ET UK 9:00 AM BST Europe 10:00 AM CEST Middle East 12:00 PM GST India 1:30 PM IST China 4:00 PM CST South Korea 5:00 PM KST Japan 5:00 PM JST Australia 6:00 PM AEST New Zealand 8:00 PM NZST

Also Read: All Confirmed Enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons 2

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Global Release Countdown Timer

Now that you know when the release happens, you can use the following Minecraft Dungeons 2 countdown timer to keep track of the remaining wait:

Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Minecraft Dungeons 2 is now out on all available platforms!

The countdown is based on Minecraft Dungeons 2’s global launch time. So, regardless of where you live, the above timer will show you exactly the amount of time left till you will be able to explore the Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Preload Size

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

If you’re planning to jump into the Rifts immediately, make sure the game is installed beforehand. Minecraft Dungeons 2 is not a particularly large download compared to many modern games; however, the preload size may vary depending on the hardware you own. So, here are the reported Minecraft Dungeons 2 preload sizes for different consoles:

Platform Preload Size Xbox 8.94 GB PC (via Steam) 9.06 GB PlayStation 5 9 GB (approx) Nintendo Switch / Switch 2 6.8 GB

You should always keep some additional free storage available when the game launches officially, as there can be additional downloads required or even some update patches at the time of release.

That covers the Minecraft Dungeons 2 countdown timer, release schedule, and pre-load sizes. So, have you checked out the Minecraft Dungeons 2 weapons and picked your favorite one yet? Tell us in the comments below.