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Minecraft Dungeons 2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Minecraft Dungeons 2 Release Date and Time Countdown Timer
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios
In Short
  • Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases on September 29, 2026, at 8:00 AM UTC, with different local times depending on your region.
  • There is no early access, and all players can access the game at the same time.
  • Pre-load sizes range from 6.8 GB on Nintendo Switch to 9 GB on PC, Xbox, and PS5.
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Minecraft Dungeons 2 is almost here, with a few hours left for fans to try out this combat-focused Minecraft spin-off game. With the sequel launching across PC and consoles, players are wondering when the Minecraft Dungeons 2 release will be in their region. The game has a simultaneous global launch without any region-locked release. So, here is the Minecraft Dungeons 2 release date and time, along with a countdown timer and pre-load size for each platform.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Global Release Times and Date

Minecraft Dungeons 2 will release on September 29, 2026, at 8:00 AM UTC. Since the game follows a global launch schedule, the release happens at the same time worldwide.

Jump into the Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

So the local date and time may vary slightly depending on your region. That said, here are the release times for some major regions:

RegionRelease Time (Sept 29)
US Pacific1:00 AM PT
US Mountain2:00 AM MT
US Central3:00 AM CT
US East4:00 AM ET
UK9:00 AM BST
Europe10:00 AM CEST
Middle East12:00 PM GST
India1:30 PM IST
China4:00 PM CST
South Korea5:00 PM KST
Japan5:00 PM JST
Australia6:00 PM AEST
New Zealand8:00 PM NZST
Also Read: All Confirmed Enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons 2

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Global Release Countdown Timer

Now that you know when the release happens, you can use the following Minecraft Dungeons 2 countdown timer to keep track of the remaining wait:

Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is now out on all available platforms!

The countdown is based on Minecraft Dungeons 2’s global launch time. So, regardless of where you live, the above timer will show you exactly the amount of time left till you will be able to explore the Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Preload Size

Fight the Twisted Warden in Minecraft Dungeons 2
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

If you’re planning to jump into the Rifts immediately, make sure the game is installed beforehand. Minecraft Dungeons 2 is not a particularly large download compared to many modern games; however, the preload size may vary depending on the hardware you own. So, here are the reported Minecraft Dungeons 2 preload sizes for different consoles:

PlatformPreload Size
Xbox8.94 GB
PC (via Steam)9.06 GB
PlayStation 59 GB (approx)
Nintendo Switch / Switch 26.8 GB

You should always keep some additional free storage available when the game launches officially, as there can be additional downloads required or even some update patches at the time of release.

That covers the Minecraft Dungeons 2 countdown timer, release schedule, and pre-load sizes. So, have you checked out the Minecraft Dungeons 2 weapons and picked your favorite one yet? Tell us in the comments below.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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