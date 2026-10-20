Home > News > Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5 Adds Packed Ice Bricks and a New Advancement

Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5 Adds Packed Ice Bricks and a New Advancement

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Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5 Adds Packed Ice Bricks and a New Advancement
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios
In Short
  • Packed Ice Bricks are craftable using four Packed Ice blocks, and they have Slab, Stair, Wall, and Chiseled variants.
  • The new advancement is "What Goes Around Comes Around" and is obtained after killing a Frostbite with an Ice Ball.
  • Ice ambient sounds, projectile-based mob griefing changes, and an experimental Windows setting are other changes in this Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5.
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The new Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5 is here with new building blocks, a frosty advancement, and some gameplay changes. While the new blocks are focused on helping builders stylize their chilly buildings, the new advancement challenges players to brave the cold and take on the Frostbite in the Minecraft 26.4 update. So, here is everything you need to learn about the features of the new Minecraft snapshot.

Packed Ice Bricks Add New Building Options to Minecraft

The Packed Ice Bricks are the new blocks and the biggest addition in Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5. You can craft them using 4 Packed Ice blocks arranged in a 2×2 crafting grid. The new building block also comes with Slab, Stair, Wall, and Chiseled variants, giving players more flexibility when it comes to designing icy structures or inspiring you with the next best house ideas in Minecraft.

Getting these variants is quite easy. Get some Packed Ice Bricks from the parent blocks and put them into a Stonecutter in Minecraft to get the desired blocks. Now, Mojang hasn’t forgotten about their block-absorbing mobs. So, if you try to feed a Packed Ice Brick or a Chiseled Packed Ice block to the Sulfur Cube mob in Minecraft, they gain the Fast Sliding archetype.

Packed Ice Brick block variants with slabs, stairs, walls, and chiseled Ice block in Minecraft
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Coming to the new advancement in the latest Snapshot 5, it requires you to deal with the Frostbite zombie mob in Minecraft. So, killing these hostile creatures using an Ice Ball unlocks the “What Goes Around Comes Aroundadvancement in Minecraft.

Apart from the above, the regular Ice blocks now emit ambient sounds under specific conditions. Just make sure an Ice block is surrounded by at least eight Ice blocks around it horizontally, along with an Air block above and a Water block below to hear the new sound.

If you’re making your base around the chilly biomes, or specifically inside the Ice Caves of Minecraft, and thinking about beautifying it with Decorated Pots, Chorus Flowers, or Speleothem blocks, note that the Ice Ball projectiles from the Frostbites can break them.

Finally, one last important feature in the new Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 5 is the addition of an experimental “Prefer DXGI Present” option on Windows that allows using DirectX for the game. When supported, it may improve the input method editor (IME), variable refresh rate compatibility, and fullscreen alt-tabbing speeds.

And that sums up everything introduced in the latest Minecraft Snapshot for the Java edition. So, are you liking the new features themed around the Winter season? Tell us in the comments below.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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