Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5 Adds Aquatic Baby Mobs and Golden Dandelion

Minecraft 26.1 snapshots offer a sneak peek at the features coming in the next update. While these are experimental, you can still try them and experience new features in development. The Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5 is now available to download, and it shifts the focus from ground animals to aquatic mobs, remodeling their baby variants. There’s also a new flower. If you’re thinking Mojang is going to miss out on that for the Spring-themed update, well, you’re wrong. Here’s everything new in the Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5.

Aquatic Baby Mobs and Golden Dandelions Introduced in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5

The Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5 is about making the oceans cuter with the refreshed baby aquatic mobs. These babies have unique proportions of head to body that don’t feel odd like before. The following baby mobs have been remodeled:

Dolphins

Squids & Glow Squids

Turtles

Axolotls

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

The above mobs now look noticeably different from their adult counterparts. These are now rounder and look more playful. Moreover, to match their new designs, the bounding boxes have been slightly increased to match their movement and collisions.

The next exciting feature is a magical flower, the Golden Dandelion. It is a rare, craftable flower that allows players to control whether a mob grows up or stays young forever.

Crafting a golden dandelion requires the regular dandelion flower and 8 gold nuggets. Put down a crafting table, place the dandelion at the center, and the eight nuggets surrounding it. This gives a golden dandelion that you can feed to your favorite baby mobs. It will stop their aging process completely, and they will stay as a baby forever.

However, you can’t use Golden Dandelions on hostile baby mobs nor on villagers. Apart from these, the baby chickens now have new sounds instead of reusing the adult audio. Even these small sound changes have a huge impact on making Minecraft realistic.

That completes all the changes introduced in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 5. What do you think about these features? Have you tried them out by downloading the latest Java snapshot? Let us know in the comments below.