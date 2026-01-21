Minecraft and Hytale Crossplay Is Now Real Thanks to a Wild New Mod

A recent development has stunned the Minecraft and Hytale communities together, along with fans across the internet. Thanks to the incredible work by SSquadTeam, Minecraft and Hytale might just become playable together in the same world. In simple terms, players using Minecraft clients would connect to a Hytale server and co-exist in real time. While the mod is still not released officially, and we have just seen a few glimpses, they have sparked massive discussions across Reddit, X, and both communities.

Minecraft and Hytale Now Share Worlds, Items, and Chaos in This Stunning Crossplay Mod

At the core of this crossplay project, the Hytale server serves as a host where the Minecraft clients can connect and receive data from the other world. In a nutshell, Minecraft players are not running Hytale natively, and neither Hytale is borrowing anything from Minecraft. Instead, the server acts as a bridge, translating all the block movements, combat data, and other interactions so that both ends work in sync.

From the shared X post by a 15-year-old modder named ‘iamcxv711’ who was also behind the Windows 95 mod, we can see a few seconds into this Minecraft and Hytale crossplay that players from each game can see the same actions happening in real time. Moreover, each of their actions is rendered in their own gameplay visual styles.

However, there are some natural restrictions due to the differences between Minecraft and Hytale. Many Hytale-exclusive blocks can be seen as the substitute Minecraft blocks, and several systems are still unstable.

But there is some good news, too. The chunk loading has started working properly, and combat systems have been introduced between players from either world. Although some features seem to be broken and still in development, the reactions from both the Minecraft and Hytale communities are overwhelmingly positive.

Reddit and X threads are discussing the project, and it has gathered thousands of upvotes and likes. Players had thought that such a crossplay feature would be impossible between two separate games that have so much in common.

However, there have always been a set of people who love raising concerns and opting out of new changes. Among these questions, a fair concern arises about the long term stability of this mod, since Hytale seems to release patch notes and updates quite frequently. But, SSquadTeam surely has observed these and plans to make the mod more stable once it releases in the stable phase.

That is all about the Minecraft and Hytale crossplay mod that is yet to arrive. So, what do you think about this? Would you download it and enjoy the best of both worlds?