Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 4 Adds Baby Horse Mobs

The world of Minecraft just got even cuter with the brand new 26.1 Snapshot 4. After updating the models of a bunch of baby mobs with 26.1 Snapshot 3, Minecraft has today revealed the new models for horse mobs. While this may seem like a minor change, it will surely be refreshing for all animal lovers who play Minecraft.

New Baby Horse Models Added in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 4

The Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 4 introduces an equestrian-themed makeover that focuses on baby horse mobs and their related variants.

As you head towards the villages or the plains region, you will see new models for the baby horses. These will ne now be smaller, cuter, and better proportioned compared to their adult counterparts. This remodelling is done for the following baby mobs in Minecraft:

Horses

Donkey

Mule

Zombie Horse

Skeleton Horse

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Furthermore, the bounding box for the baby horses has been increased to properly match the new models. This also improves the interaction and movement accuracy in the game.

As you can see from the list above, the snapshot doesn’t stop at remodelling the horses alone. The baby donkeys and baby mules have received the same treatment. Also, you can see the same model updates being applied to a couple of undead baby mobs, such as the zombie horses and the skeleton horses. However, they can only spawn in the creative mode or using Minecraft commands.

Another notable change is the brand-new baby horse audio that adds an extra layer of realism. Now, it sounds more like a young, playful baby mob that is full of life. The wing texture of baby chickens has been improved as well.

Those are all the important changes in Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 4. Have you downloaded the latest patch and checked out the cute baby horses? Tell us in the comments below.