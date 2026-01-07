Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 2 Gives Baby Mobs a Visual Glow-Up

The new year begins on an adorable note for all Minecraft players. Minecraft developer Mojang has released Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 2 today, announcing a few essential quality-of-life upgrades. With fluffier, redesigned baby animals, the upcoming drop is shaping up to be one of the cutest updates of the year.

The spotlight of Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 2 is the visual overhaul of various baby animals. The models and textures have been updated to better match their younger selves. Due to this, they now look fluffier and cuter than ever.

Wondering what baby mobs are being updated? Here is a list of all the baby mobs that are receiving refreshed visuals in the Minecraft 26.1 update:

Cow

Sheep

Pig

Cat

Ocelot

Mooshroom

Wolf

Chicken

Rabbits

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Also Read: 10 Best RPG Minecraft Mods

In addition to the new visuals, the bounding boxes around them have been tweaked to match the new models. Among all animals, both adult and baby rabbits have received new animations to make their movements look more natural.

Talking about other features in this snapshot, the developers have added new baby sounds for wolves, cats, and pigs that are sure to melt your heart. Also, the Zombie Horses no longer panic when hurt, and the armor on baby wolves and pigs no longer renders.

And, finally, the one recipe that most of us crafters were waiting for is here. Now, you can craft a Name Tag using 1 Paper and 1 Metal Nugget. Therefore, no need to venture far for loot chests just to name your pet in the early stages.

Those are all the features in the latest Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 2. So, have you installed the latest Java snapshot and listened to the new baby sounds yet? Tell us how you like them in the comments below.