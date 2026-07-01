Millie Bobby Brown’s GTA Playstyle Is So Unique That She Plays Like an NPC

The GTA franchise is everyone’s favorite, and even celebrities are no exception. Lately, many celebrities have revealed their excitement for GTA 6, with the latest star being Stranger Things’ Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown. The British actress recently revealed that GTA is her all-time favorite game and admitted she plays the game like a true NPC, following all the rules in the game.

Millie Bobby Brown Says She Plays GTA Like a Law-Abiding NPC, Is Excited for GTA 6

Recently, Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown sat down with Joshua Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused interview series ahead of Enola Holmes 3’s release. In the interview posted on YouTube, Millie was asked what her favorite game of all time is, and she answered “GTA” without skipping a beat.

Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she is a passionate gamer and is excited about the upcoming Rockstar title GTA 6, like millions of gamers around the world. When further asked about wreaking havoc in GTA’s massive open world, Millie confirmed that she doesn’t prefer the violence-filled gameplay GTA games are known for. Instead, she turns into a law-abiding citizen in the GTA world and doesn’t break any rules, just like the NPCs in the game.

No no no, I follow the rules in GTA! I don’t break the rules. I stop at the red lights. I never run anyone over. I’m gonna go to the strip club, but I’m not going to get drunk.

This means that Millie doesn’t speed past cops or run over people for fun. She carefully follows all the rules, like stopping at red lights while traveling to various GTA locations, not getting drunk at strip clubs, and more. Everyone, including the host Joshua Horowitz, was surprised by Millie’s unique GTA playstyle. Even Jake Bongiovi, Millie’s husband, couldn’t believe the way his wife plays GTA, a game built for chaos.

Jake pointed out that Millie plays GTA like The Sims, and one couldn’t have said it better. Every player has tried the pacifist playstyle in GTA at some point in their lives, but it often gets quite boring. On the other hand, Millie has been playing all the Grand Theft Auto games peacefully, just doing her job without causing mayhem everywhere she goes.

Millie once again confirmed that she is so excited about GTA 6 as pre-orders went live last week. Fans are hoping she shares some of her NPC-style GTA 6 gameplay once the game launches later this year.