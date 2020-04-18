Microsoft has now released a dedicated app named Bing Wallpaper to let Windows users set Bing’s daily photos as their desktop wallpaper.

“Bing Wallpaper includes a collection of beautiful images from around the world that have been featured on the Bing homepage. Not only will you see a new image on your desktop each day, but you can also browse images and learn where they’re from.”, says Microsoft.

During the installation process, Bing Wallpaper app ambitiously urges you to set Bing as your default home page and search provider across Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Google Chrome. However, if you’re not a huge fan of Bing and prefer using other search engines, you can simply uncheck the boxes and proceed with the installation.

After the installation is complete, Bing Wallpaper can be accessed from the system tray. The app has options to change your wallpaper, learn more about the current wallpaper’s history, and quickly visit Bing Search.

I tried installing the app on my Windows 10 laptop and it seems to work just fine as intended. For the clean wallpaper enthusiasts out there, do keep in mind that there will be a Bing watermark at the bottom right of the screen, which might seem a bit obtrusive for some (at least me). Take a look at the image below for reference.

The app is quite simple, straightforward, and lightweight. The size of the installer is 4.25MB. So, if you don’t mind a persistent watermark screaming at you on your Windows desktop, go ahead and check out Bing Wallpaper from the link below.

Download Bing Wallpaper (Windows)