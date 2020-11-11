Microsoft is rolling out a new update for the Edge browser in Dev channel. The update bears the build number 88.0.692.0 and the notable feature addition in this version is the ability to pin websites to the Start Menu.

With this new feature, you can seamlessly access your favorite websites right from the Start Menu without any additional hassle involved in the process. Previously, users had to create web apps of supported websites to pin them.

The update also brings support for guided switch on Mac. Another improvement is with Kiosk mode, which now opens all popups in new tabs rather than separate windows. For the exact set of changes with the new Edge Dev build, take a look at the official changelog below:

Added the ability to pin a website to the Start Menu.

Enabled support for Guided Switch on Mac.

Added the ability for Kiosk Mode to open all popups in new tabs instead of windows.

Fixed a crash on launch when Edge is set to restore the previous session.

Fixed an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash when opening certain PDFs.

Fixed a crash when syncing Collections.

Fixed a hang during navigation.

Fixed an issue where some PDFs opened straight from the internet fail to load.

Fixed an issue where webpages sometimes flicker or flash constantly.

Fixed an issue where the button to close an InPrivate window doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where work or school users sometimes don’t see the personalization or changes away from the default that they expect to see on the new tab page.

Fixed an issue where the Force Sync management policy didn’t work when using on-premises profiles.

Fixed an issue where the new tab page shows an error that “Something is wrong” when certain management policies are applied.

Fixed an issue where pages sometimes don’t have images properly added to their entries in a Collection.

You can try out the new features by installing Edge Dev on your PC. If you’re already using Edge Dev, you will find all the aforesaid changes after updating to the latest build from Help and Feedback -> About Microsoft Edge.

Download Microsoft Edge Dev