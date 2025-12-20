Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 Gets a Release Window at Jump Festa 2026

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 1 was released in 2023, followed by Season 2 in 2024. With the comedy and action sequences, the parody anime didn’t take long to gain a massive fandom. It emerged as one such anime that made fun of the Shonen genre but without disrespecting it. So, now that the Jump Festa 2026 has finally announced Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3, fans aren’t getting tired of showing their excitement on social media.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 Coming to Crunchyroll in 2027

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 has been announced for 2027 at the Jump Festa 2026. The anticipated news was accompanied by a promising teaser video. The season is titled The Three Demon Lords vs. The Awakened God: Final Exam Arc. Well, for the unquainted, there is no such arc in the manga; it is basically the climax of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc.

The season will feature Mash and his friends confronting the Innocent Zero members in a duel. The Divine Visionary Exam, which is supposed to decide the fates of the students, becomes the battlefield when Innocent Zero decides to make a move. Innocent Demons also summon a powerful entity that starts causing havoc and shows how fragile the magic users and their world really are. The arrival of these entities takes the stakes really higher, and that’s why the upcoming season is a must-watch for every Mashle fan.

Mash has cemented his place in the magic world even without having any sort of traditional magic, thanks to his physical strength. Now, the new installment is all set to test his raw powers once again by making him go toe to toe against the deadly foes. There will be more deadly battles and gruesome revelations. However, you don’t have to worry, as all of this will take place without losing the signature humour. As the stakes rise higher than ever, it would be exciting to see how Mash’s journey evolves during the endgame.