Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run Release Date Finaly Revealed by Netflix

The first part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, called the Phantom Blood, was adapted into an anime in 2012. Since then, the animanga’s popularity has grown, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapters. Here, we are talking about Steel Ball Run, one of the most acclaimed arcs of the source material, whose screen adaptation was announced on April 12, 2025, at the JOJODAY event. Now that the anime has finally revealed the release date, fans are losing all their calm.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run Is Coming to Netflix in 2026

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is all set to stream on Netflix on March 19, 2026, with the first episode that will run for 47 minutes. It will introduce us to a new set of characters, including Johnny Joestar, a brilliant former jockey who, after a tragic incident, uses a wheelchair.

As the arc’s name suggests, the plot centers on Steel Ball Run, a deadly cross-country horse race. The series is set in a different timeline and will start afresh, so if you are new to the franchise or someone who has difficulty recalling the events of the previous installments, don’t worry. It’s a reboot that will redefine Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and take it to new heights. Well, that’s what the trailer reveals.

While previously we have seen heroic and powerful Jojos, this time it’s a bit different. Johnny isn’t your typical Jojo; instead, he is flawed, broken, and driven by desperation. However, our protagonist will team up with Gyro Zeppeli to prove himself. The duo is insanely popular among manga readers, and now, let’s see how things turn out in the anime. Will it live up to the hype, or will it be a story that won’t stay with the audience for long? So, it’s natural to see fans root for him as the Steel Ball Run will give us a fresh start.