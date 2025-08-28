Marvel’s Spider-Man Multiplayer Mod Lets You Swing with Your Spider Buddies

Co-op games are a dime a dozen these days, and most new entries in the genre manage to deliver on the promise of thrilling escapades with your buddies for company. However, this hasn’t stopped modders from tinkering around with single-player games and brute-forcing cooperative elements into them. The latest title to receive this treatment is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and the results are fascinating, to say the least.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

A co-op Spider-Man, or Spider-Verse game, has long been on the wishlists of fans, and based on the infamous Insomniac data breach, we came agonizingly close to seeing it in action. The data breach in question revealed details surrounding a now-canceled multiplayer Spider-Man game titled ‘The Great Web.’ It reportedly borrowed the Spider-Verse concept, allowing players to choose from different versions of the web crawler before banding together to combat crime in New York.

Unfortunately, The Great Web was canned, but its unintended reveal only made fans more desperate for a multiplayer Spider-Man game. Their wishes have now been fulfilled by an ambitious modder, who has managed to develop a functional multiplayer mod for 2020’s Spider-Man Remastered.

The Spider-Man Multiplayer Dream is Finally Real

The mod has been created by ‘hbgda’ over on Patreon, which means it is locked behind a paywall and only available for PC at the moment. However, clips of it in action are doing the rounds on social media, showing off its cooperative elements, how it handles combat sequences, and much more.

To start a session, up to seven Spideys can join a server and then go web-swining around the Big Apple. While that alone sounds like a ton of fun, players are also free to engage with side activities and even the main campaign. That said, the mod doesn’t gel all that well with the linear content, as seen in the clip shared above.

With co-op enabled, the Rhino boss fight turns into a blitz of webs, an assortment of bugs, and unprecedented levels of jank. The game is barely managing to hold itself together since this obviously isn’t the intended number of players. Also, spare a thought for poor Aleksei, who certainly didn’t sign up for this.

As far as unofficial mods go, the ‘SMT Beta’ looks to have nailed the fun factor, which is ultimately what matters most. So, if you’ve always dreamt of swinging around New York with your buddies, thwipping webs and cracking criminal bones, then we’d say it’s worth checking out.