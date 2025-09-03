Marvel Rivals September 3 Patch Notes Prepare Players for Upcoming Season 4

The Marvel Rivals Season 4 update is right around the corner, but before its arrival, Netease have announced a new patch to address some known issues. Abiding by what appears to be a weekly update schedule, the latest Rivals patch brings fixes and a brand-new skin bundle to the game. The primary issue resolved by the September 3 patch concerns abnormally high boosts afforded to Emma Frost and Doctor Strange during Blade’s Bloodline Awakening. With all that being said, check out the full Marvel Rivals September 3 patch notes below.

Smaller patches, such as the September 3 update, don’t require downtime. This means that players simply need to update the game client, and then jump in to check out the content — no downtime needed. Downtime and lengthy server queues typically occur for larger seasonal updates, such as the release of Season 3.5.

The update will be released across all platforms on September 4 at 2 AM PT (5 AM ET/9 AM UTC). As mentioned earlier, there will be no server downtime for this update.

New In Store

Peni Parker – Wasteland Mech Bundle

The bite-sized tinkerer’s new costume bundle sees her SP//dr suit receive a wasteland-themed makeover, courtesy of Ultron. It now has a scrap-metal aesthetic and comes with a new emote to show off to your friends.

Fixes

All Platforms

Squashed a Discord doppelganger issue where, for players who connected to Discord, sending a friend request would have duplicate requests appear.

Corrected a bug where certain display ratios made it impossible to set costume Exclusive SFX.

Corrected some confusion in Custom Game – Tournament Room spectator mode, where team colors were displayed incorrectly when checking them by pressing ESC.

Defeated some Hydra-level persistence where canceling password input when entering a locked custom game to spectate would trigger an endless pop-up loop.

Maps and Modes

Patched up a batch of pesky map bugs that could trap, squish, or send heroes tumbling into weird places.

Heroes

Frosty Magic & Strange Gains: There was a bug where Emma Frost’s Telepathic Pulse and Doctor Strange’s attacks against Blade during Bloodline Awakening were giving them some extra bite, abnormally boosting Emma’s Energy and Doctor Strange’s Dark Magic. Everything is now under control; no more sucking bonus power from The Daywalker.

And those are the full patch notes for Marvel Rivals September 3 update. Are you looking forward to Season 4? Be sure to let us know in the comments.