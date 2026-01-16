Marvel Rivals Season 6 Patch Notes: Deadpool Hero, New Map, Battle Pass, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 6 is already one of the hero shooter’s most popular seasonal updates yet, the main reason for which can be chalked up to the introduction of ‘Marvel Jesus’ himself, Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth joins the roster as the first triple-role character, and his kit is just as complex as you’d imagine. Besides this, the latest season also brings a stacked offering of events, costumes, balance changes, and much more. For a look at all the changes, check out the full Marvel Rivals Season 6 patch notes below.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 Version 20260116 Patch Notes

The Marvel Rivals Season 6 update will go live on January 16, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Since this is a major seasonal update, there will be an estimated downtime period of 2 hours.

New Hero

Image Credit: Netease

Deadpool is joining Marvel Rivals! Katanas, quips, healing factor, now available at a spawn point near you. He’s here to slice, dice, and steal the spotlight.

New Lore

New Serial – Night at the Museum! It’s like that other one, but with more explosions and 90% more Deadpool.

– Night at the Museum! It’s like that other one, but with more explosions and 90% more Deadpool. New Deadpool Lore – Hero in his own mind.

Hero Proficiency Upgrade

Image Credit: Netease

Lorded everyone? Not anymore! Season 6 brings more levels, more rewards, and more reasons to keep flexing your main. Unlock them all and make your lobbies jealous. And the best part, all that sweet Proficiency that you’ve been stockpiling will not go to waste. It’s getting automatically converted into shiny, new levels with the update. That means if you’ve been a total sweat and racked up a mountain of Proficiency, you’ll INSTANTLY unlock new rewards. Boom! Achievement unlocked. No extra button-mashing required.

New Systems

Times Square Epic Photo Mode : New camera toys! Capture your most heroic, hilarious, or humiliating moments. Pick your favorite filter and share it with others.

: New camera toys! Capture your most heroic, hilarious, or humiliating moments. Pick your favorite filter and share it with others. Share Controller Settings: Save, share, and swap controller configs. Now you, too, can have Deadpool-level reflexes.

New In-Store

Deadpool – Captain Pool Bundle : It’s Deadpool in a hat. Buy it.

: It’s Deadpool in a hat. Buy it. Venom – Marvel Cosmic Invasion Bundle : Retro Symbiote shenanigans!

: Retro Symbiote shenanigans! Spider-Man – Marvel Cosmic Invasion : Spidey’s here to crash the party.

: Spidey’s here to crash the party. Invisible Woman Prism Parade Costume Chroma : Vivid Vibe, Radiant Ray, and Ultimate Ability VFX. Now 200% more visible…

: Vivid Vibe, Radiant Ray, and Ultimate Ability VFX. Now 200% more visible… Deadpool – Emoji Bundle

Available From: January 16, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

Peni Parker – Snow-SP//dr Bundle

Star-Lord – Starcracker Bundle

Daredevil – Not Daredevil Bundle

Have been extended until January 23, 2026, at 2 AM UTC.

Season 6 Battle Pass

Image Credit: Netease

The Season 6 Battle Pass is called ‘Museum Ticket’, and it features 10 snazzy new costumes as well as a host of other rewards.

Season Events

Whack-A-Jeff : Capture Jeffy-Boy in the new event and unlock the FREE Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume.

: Capture Jeffy-Boy in the new event and unlock the FREE Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume. Gone Nutty for Gifts : Has been extended until January 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

: Has been extended until January 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival: The end date has been moved back to January 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Now with 100% more Jeffy action!

Competitive

This season drops brand-new Nameplate Frames, Badges, and a treasure trove of rewards.

Gold-tier and up? You’ll earn the costume Deadpool – Workwear Woes.

Mode Adjustments

Resource Rumble Gets Rumbled: Attention, Quick Match fans (and everyone who ever rage-quit Resource Rumble)! The mode and its map have been yeeted out of Quick Match.

Tournaments

Alright, buckle up, champions (and future champions, and people who just like free stuff)! The Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) Season 6 is bringing more changes than Spider-Man has costumes. Platinum 3 Entry Requirement is still the same.

Competitive Rewards

Yup, not just the faction that flexes its way to the top. This season, rewards rain down from the champions all the way to those who valiantly (or hilariously) get knocked out in the open qualifiers. That means: All-new Nameplates, Sprays, Exclusive-Emblems, etc. Bling it up!

And, every single placement gets some Units. Even if your team’s best move is a group dance at spawn. Want the nitty-gritty on all rewards? Go check the Marvel Rivals Championship rewards page.

IGNITE 2026

With the 2026 Ignite Series heating up, the PC events in each region during MRC Season 6 are your last public shot to grab a starting slot in Ignite. Each region will keep at least 25% of its preset slots for factions from MRC Season 6. That’s math, baby. So even if you’re only a quarter as good as you hoped, you’ve still got a shot!

Champion Points

Starting with Marvel Rivals Championship Season 7, you’ll rack up Champion Points just by showing up and competing. Stack ’em high to fight for your chance at promotion, or dodge relegation, during both the mid-season finals and end-of-season pro league shuffle!

Seasons 7 through 11: You can earn up to “Champion Points 26.” When Season 8 wraps, top factions from that season AND the cumulative “Champion Points 26” leaderboard (that’s the “I never miss a season” crowd) can qualify for the Ignite Mid-Season Qualifiers, battling it out for a spot in the Ignite Series’ second stage for 2026.

Accessories

New bling for: Rogue, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Squirrel Girl, Iron Man, Cap, Daredevil, Black Panther, Storm, and Blade.

Twitch Drops

A new season, a new round of Twitch Drops!

Watch enough to grab the Invisible Woman – Will of Galacta costume and bundle stuff.

Drops Period: January 16, 2026, at 12 PM UTC to February 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

College Perks

You, kids, get all the fun! New rotation of College Perk costumes:

Thor – Majestic Raiment

Scarlet Witch – Immortal Sovereign

Jeff the Land Shark – Sunshine Land Shark

Wolverine – Weapon X

Mister Fantastic – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Invisible Woman – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Human Torch – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Thing – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Spider-Man – Future Foundation

Squirrel Girl – Sunshine Squirrel

Fixes and Optimizations

Scoreboard Limbo: After spectating in a Custom Game – Tournament Room, players could get stuck on the results screen. Not anymore. You’re welcome!

PC

Mouse Optimization: High polling rate mouse experimental optimization setting (Settings – Keyboard) for all you hardware snobs (8K polling rate mice). Activating it can resolve related lag issues. Now your moves are as fast as my comebacks.

Slimmer Files: PC install shrank by 15%. More room for cat memes!

Heroes

Thunderstruck and Wonder-Not-So-Full: Thor’s Thorforce, due to network delays, could sometimes look like it was charged up, then vanished faster than Loki at a family reunion. Using that vanishing Thorforce to activate the Awakening Rune would cause it to fizzle out prematurely. Talk about awkward…

Magneto’s Magnetic Misstep: If Winter Soldier’s Tainted Voltage lands the exact second Magneto pops his Ultimate, Magneto could get launched like a bad elevator ride. Now he stays grounded; unless he’s being dramatic, which is always.

Punisher’s Patchy Ping: Bad network vibes? The Punisher’s Vantage Connection could send him to unexpected places under poor network conditions. It’s fixed now, so you won’t look like you’re internet-exploring the upside-down anymore. No more “where am I?” F.Y.I. – you’re welcome.

Piercing Projectiles’ Pinball Physics: Some piercing projectiles, on extremely rare occasions, decided to deal extra damage, just because. This has been fixed, so now you’ll only get wrecked by skill, not by RNGesus.

Strange’s Grounded Gateway: Flying heroes couldn’t use Doctor Strange portals cast directly on the ground. Ground-level sorcery: approved. The floor is not lava, it’s destiny.

Jeff the Land Shark Button Brouhaha!: Listen up, Jeff and Groot groupies! Jeff’s Team-up Ability default keybind is now EMPTY. So, before you go trying to hitch a ride on Groot’s bark-side, take a second to manually set your keybind. Your thumb (and Jeff) will thank you.

And that wraps up the Marvel Rivals Season 6 patch notes.