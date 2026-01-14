Deadpool’s Triple-Role Debut Might Be Marvel Rivals’ Wildest Meta Shift Yet

Marvel Rivals is embracing Deadpool’s signature fourth-wall breaking in a pretty audacious way, making him the game’s first triple-role character. The Merc with a Mouth spent the last few weeks hopping from one role to another in the Hero-select screen, which had fans like me joking that he’ll embody all three roles at once. Well, things aren’t so funny anymore as Deadpool is shaping up to be a truly meta-breaking character in Rivals Season 6.

You’ve probably heard this lede dozens of times. Every new Marvel Rivals Hero is seemingly poised to break the meta, but the devs have never gone as overboard as they have with Deadpool. Wade Wilson’s triple-role status isn’t just a hollow gimmick, as his move set changes depending on your selection.

For instance, as a Duelist, Deadpool uses his katanas and pistols to rack up insane DPS, turning the screen into a disorienting mess of visual effects in the process. Switch to Vanguard, and he’ll whip out a Unicorn Plushie that can act as a protective shield for your teammates or disrupt enemy attacks. Lastly, while Deadpool has never been one for strategy, his attacks can lifesteal from enemies, with the hitpoints going towards healing allies.

Image Credit: Netease

These abilities grant him an insane degree of versatility, and I haven’t even touched on his character-specific RPG-like leveling system. You heard it right, Deadpool is also Rivals’ first character to have his own in-game XP bar that fills up as you do damage and grab eliminations. During matches, the character can purchase upgrades for his abilities, all illustrated rather charmingly in a comic book.

Even his Ultimate has a new mechanic attached to it, as its potency will be marked by a combat grade. The fancier you fight, the higher the grade will be, which means Deadpool tryhards will be doing their best Devil May Cry impression all game.

Evidently, there’s a lot going on with Wade Wilson. Despite multiple viewings of his character trailer, I’m still yet to fully understand how this hybrid Hero functions, but figuring things out is part of the fun, of course. Players online are similarly puzzled, as reflected by this comment under the video, “I don’t even know what he’s doing.” Another user responded by saying, “I can’t tell what’s happening on screen and I love it,” which actually sums up my verdict on him as well.

What I can say for sure is that Netease has done a tremendous job of making Deadpool feel like…well, Deadpool. Across all mediums, the X-Force member wreaks havoc and assumes the meta role, which is precisely what he’s doing in Marvel Rivals as well. By compressing DPS, tanking, and sustain into a single pick, he threatens to upend team compositions in a way no previous Hero has. I mean, imagine how annoying triple-Support lineups with the hybrid Deadpool are going to be.

With all that being said, are you excited for Season 6? Let us know in the comments.