Marvel Rivals November 27 Patch Notes: Anniversary Event, 18v18 Mode, and More

It’s Marvel Rivals’ first birthday, and to commemorate it, Netease has a bunch of surprises in store. Right from the jump, the devs are handing out up to 2100 Units for free, as well as a special Jeff the Shark. Alongside the free goodies, the game will also welcome a limited-time Anniversary Event for players to participate in. For more details on all the new content, check out the full Marvel Rivals November 27 patch notes.

Marvel Rivals Version 20251127 Patch Notes

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on November 27, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration – Rivals’ Day 2025

Time flies when you’re saving the entangled universe! Marvel Rivals is turning ONE, and we’re ready to celebrate with you. From epic victories to those “Well, you can’t expect to win ’em all.” moments, it’s been an unforgettable year alongside all of you, our Rivals.

As we mark this milestone, we want to thank you for every heroic memory and promise even more legendary battles ahead. We hope Marvel Rivals will continue to be your companion in the days to come, as we create even more thrilling stories and forge new friendships. Our story is just beginning!

Phase 1 of the festivities kicks off on November 27th at 09:00 (UTC). Don’t miss out!

Event 1 – Log In Rewards

Log in during the event to collect a total of 1,500 Units (Limited Time).

Image Credit: Netease

Event 2 – Rivals Assemble!

Invite new or veteran rivals to join you to earn up to 600 Units plus the exclusive Bright Future emote! (You can assemble with any player, regardless of their account age, and you don’t need to team up for matches.)

Image Credit: Netease

Event 3 – Times Square Countdown

Join the Times Square countdown to Rivals’ Day to snag 200 Units and the epic title “Rivals’ Day 2025”. (Logging in within 72 hours after the countdown ends can also claim the reward.)

Event 4 – Jeff’s Break Time

Jump into battles to unlock Jeff the Land Shark – Business Shark costume and custom interchangeable parts for FREE. Plus, unlock Invisible Woman’s Disappearing Dessert costume, Mister Fantastic’s Dad-tastic Reed costume, and more in the premium upgrade.

Phase Two launches on December 4th, offering more rewards, including 200 units. Stay tuned!

So, during this event, you can earn a total of 2,500 Units, including:

• 1,500 Limited-Time Units from logging in

• 600 Units from the “Rivals Assemble!” event

• 200 Units from the Rivals’ Day Countdown

• 200 Units from sharing your Rivals Rewind report (Phase 2)

New Mode: 18 VS. 18 Annihilation

Battle on the brand-new map, Grand Garden, in a massive 18v18 Domination showdown!

Will you rise above the chaos and claim victory?

Season 1 Battle Pass Return

The season 1 Battle Pass makes a limited-time comeback! If you missed out before, now’s your chance. Head to the Battle Pass interface and hit Nexus in the top right corner to open the Reality Link Point, then purchase the S1 Battle Pass – Darkhold to join the fray.

Available From: November 27th, 2025, 09:00:00 to December 11th, 2025, 09:00:00 (UTC)

Black Friday Blowout – Store Discounts!

Our first Black Friday sale is here! Score an initial 20% off select items. Every eligible purchase earns you a discount coupon. Use your coupon and get another that offers a bigger discount than the last. Stack those savings like Infinity Stones!

Eligible Items: All Season 3 and earlier items that are available to purchase.

Sale Period: November 28th, 2025, 02:00:00 to December 2nd, 2025, 00:00:00 (UTC)

New In-Store

Venom – Gummy Surprise Bundle

Blade – Restful Recovery Bundle Limited Time: November 28 th , 2025, 02:00:00 to December 26 th , 2025, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Marvel Unlimited Bundle Available From: November 28 th , 2025 at 02:00:00 (UTC)



Fixes

All Platforms

Times Square Identity Crisis: Fixed an issue where players and nameplates might not match during Times Square interactions.

Heroes

Gambit’s Wild Deck: Fixed an issue where the Ragin’ Cajun’s Healing Hearts deck detection range could misselect targets. Now, every card is a winning hand!

Cloak & Dagger’s Dimensional Dilemma: Fixed a quirky issue where Cloak & Dagger could find themselves in a sticky situation during their Ultimate Ability, becoming unmovable in certain scenarios. Light and Dark are back in sync!

Peni Parker’s Web Domain: Restored the unexpectedly lost speed boost to Peni’s Ultimate Ability and her Team-Up Ability’s Armored Spider-Nests. Her webs are back to web-slinging warp speed!

Mister Fantastic’s Elastic Oddity: Fixed a bug causing Reed’s arms to occasionally not retract after using Distended Grip. Now, he always springs back ready for action. No more arm-stretching mishaps!

Rocket Raccoon’s Beacon Bloopers: Corrected B.R.B. beacon throws that were instantly destroyed when tossed at certain angles and locations. Rocket’s gadgets now stick the landing!

Jeff the Land Shark Overhealed Encore: Fixed an issue where healing sound effects would play even after teammates were fully healed by Joyful Splash. No more over-the-top encores!

Peni Parker’s Trap Trouble: Fixed a bug where deploying Arachno-Mines flush against a wall could make them disappear into the scenery. Mines now stay visible, no sneaky surprises!

Doctor Strange’s Cloak Choas: Fixed some special cases where Stephen’s speed would behave abnormally while using his Cloak of Levitation. Sorcerer Supreme, back at normal…for him!

Jeff the Land Shark’s Wall Slide: Addressed an issue where Jeff could unexpectedly slide off walls during Hide and Seek. Jeff’s got his grip back, no more surprise slip-offs!

