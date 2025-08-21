All Marvel Rivals Nerfs and Buffs Added with August 21 Update

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 brought some major changes to the hero meta that have kept players on their toes. The most recent season introduced Blade as a new hero, wielding Phoenix fire and abyssal strength to challenge Knull’s dominance on the Klyntar map.

The update, which included new skins and the Symbiote Thing costume, added new event passes and free rewards. Significant meta changes, fueled by Phoenix’s meta-defining presence and improvements to team-up abilities, have changed strategies, with poke comps dominating ranked play and flyer comps losing ground.

The August 21 patch has been announced, and it promises new balance changes to keep the battlefield fair and fierce. Here’s how the latest round of nerfs and buffs looks like.

Marvel Rivals’ latest August 21 patch introduces Balance Adjustments to the existing roster that nerf and buff the following heroes in the roster.

Here are all the latest hero nerfs and buffs coming with the August 21 patch:

Buffs

Blade

The Daywalker’s resilience just slightly leveled up. Blade’s got more staying power for those midnight brawls!

Increase Lifesteal gained during Bloodline Awakening from 60% to 65%.

Reduce self-healing reduction from 40% to 35%

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Nerfs

Human Torch

Johnny Storm’s heat is still on, but his flame’s been dialed back just enough for ground heroes to catch their breath!

Reduce Flame Field (right-click on terrain) Damage Over Time from 25/s to 20/s.

Reduce Pyro-Prison Damage Over Time from 50/s to 40/s.

Loki

The God of Mischief and his illusions are a tad less punishing!

Reduce Mystical Missile damage dealt by Loki and his illusions to enemies from 30 to 25. (Healing for teammates remains unchanged.)

These upgrades elevate Blade to the status of a top-tier duelist, capable of easily outlasting and damaging enemies heavily. His increased sustain alters team compositions, favoring aggressive playstyles and consolidating his status as a meta-defining hero, pushing opponents to counter his unwavering presence in ranked matchups.

What do you think about the latest balance adjustments? Let us know in the comments!