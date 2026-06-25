Home > News > Marvel Rivals June 25 Patch Notes: New Summer Event, Swimsuit Skins, Twitch Drops, and More

Marvel Rivals June 25 Patch Notes: New Summer Event, Swimsuit Skins, Twitch Drops, and More

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Black Widow Summer Skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • The second content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 rolls out on June 25, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • The new update features the Uplifting Welcome event, Daredevil and Black Widow swimsuit skins, and more.
  • There will be no server downtime as it is a minor update.
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Marvel Rivals players can rejoice as NetEase Games is adding more summer events, offering free units and new swimsuit skins in the latest update. In addition, exclusive Twitch drops for the Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship have also been announced. So, check out everything new coming to the game in the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 25 update (version 20260625) here.

Marvel Rivals June 25 Patch Notes for Version 20260625 Update

The second content drop of Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 is coming to the game on June 25, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As usual, there will be no server downtime. Be sure to update the game and hop in to play the game with your squad.

Having said that, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 25 update (version 20260625), which introduces a new summer event, summer skins, Twitch drops, etc:

Uplifting Welcome

The first Summer Uplifting Welcome event will kick off right on the dot on June 28th at 12 AM UTC. Following that, a 15-minute welcoming ceremony will commence at the top of every hour, running until the final one begins on July 1st.

Step onto Hellfire Bay Beach during any of these 15-minute welcoming rituals to claim 200 Units, the exclusive Summer Festival Title “Rivals Summer Festival 2026,” and a universal “Uplifting Welcome” Emote that can be used by all Heroes!

Don’t miss the ultimate beach festival, come welcome the sizzling summer heat with us!

Event Period: June 28, 2026, 12 AM UTC to July 1, 2026, 12 AM UTC

Marvel Rivals Uplifting Welcome event
Image Credit: NetEase Games (via X/@MarvelRivals)

New In Store

  • Daredevil – Sonar Savior Bundle
  • Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Bundle
  • Daredevil – Sonar Savior Emoji Bundle
  • Daredevil – Sonar Savior Customizable Parts
  • Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Chroma Toxic Trace/Golden Gossamer, and Customizable Parts
  • Blade – Bats Getting Louder Emote

Limited-Time: June 26, 2026, 2 AM UTC to July 24, 2026, 2 AM UTC

  • Cyclops – X-Press Juice Emote (Available From: June 26th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC)

Twitch Drops

The Creator World Championship tournament kicks off this weekend, bringing with it an exclusive Twitch Drops event! Rewards Include: Exclusive Spray and Emojis!

Event Duration: June 26, 2026, 12 AM UTC to July 19, 2026, 9 PM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

PC

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Frame Generation (Auto Mode) Support: When DLSS Frame Generation is set to Auto, the system dynamically adjusts frame-generation targets based on your monitor’s refresh rate. This locks the frame rate as seamlessly to your screen’s refresh rate as possible, delivering a much more stable, hyper-fluid visual experience.

K’un-Lun: Shenloong Arena – 18 VS. 18 Bounty Annihilation

Optimization for the Xbox Series S is complete! Once this week’s maintenance wraps up, this explosive game mode and map will be fully playable on the console.

Heroes

  • Cyclops’ Optic Overdrive: Fixed an issue where the horizontal displacement distance of Cyclops‘ Optic Ascent could be different due to client frame rate variations. The X-Men’s leader is now firmly in control of his optic blasts; precision is key!
  • Magneto’s Magnetic Mishap: Addressed a rare, magnetic disruption where Metal Bulwark applied to teammates would sometimes vanish instantly upon casting. The Master of Magnetism’s defenses are back to being utterly impenetrable.

Maps

Lower Manhattan: Removed some tricky collision geometry around the map. We’ve smoothed out a few spots where characters could get stuck or accidentally clip out of bounds.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals on June 25. Along with the new Summer 2026 skins, players can also participate in the Uplifting Welcome event to earn free units. That said, are you excited to get the Daredevil and Black Widow swimsuit skins? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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