Marvel Rivals June 25 Patch Notes: New Summer Event, Swimsuit Skins, Twitch Drops, and More

Marvel Rivals players can rejoice as NetEase Games is adding more summer events, offering free units and new swimsuit skins in the latest update. In addition, exclusive Twitch drops for the Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship have also been announced. So, check out everything new coming to the game in the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 25 update (version 20260625) here.

The second content drop of Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 is coming to the game on June 25, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As usual, there will be no server downtime. Be sure to update the game and hop in to play the game with your squad.

Having said that, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 25 update (version 20260625), which introduces a new summer event, summer skins, Twitch drops, etc:

Uplifting Welcome

The first Summer Uplifting Welcome event will kick off right on the dot on June 28th at 12 AM UTC. Following that, a 15-minute welcoming ceremony will commence at the top of every hour, running until the final one begins on July 1st.

Step onto Hellfire Bay Beach during any of these 15-minute welcoming rituals to claim 200 Units, the exclusive Summer Festival Title “Rivals Summer Festival 2026,” and a universal “Uplifting Welcome” Emote that can be used by all Heroes!

Don’t miss the ultimate beach festival, come welcome the sizzling summer heat with us!

Event Period: June 28, 2026, 12 AM UTC to July 1, 2026, 12 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games (via X/@MarvelRivals)

New In Store

Daredevil – Sonar Savior Bundle

Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Bundle

Daredevil – Sonar Savior Emoji Bundle

Daredevil – Sonar Savior Customizable Parts

Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Chroma Toxic Trace/Golden Gossamer, and Customizable Parts

Blade – Bats Getting Louder Emote

Limited-Time: June 26, 2026, 2 AM UTC to July 24, 2026, 2 AM UTC

Cyclops – X-Press Juice Emote (Available From: June 26th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC)

Twitch Drops

The Creator World Championship tournament kicks off this weekend, bringing with it an exclusive Twitch Drops event! Rewards Include: Exclusive Spray and Emojis!

Event Duration: June 26, 2026, 12 AM UTC to July 19, 2026, 9 PM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

PC

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Frame Generation (Auto Mode) Support: When DLSS Frame Generation is set to Auto, the system dynamically adjusts frame-generation targets based on your monitor’s refresh rate. This locks the frame rate as seamlessly to your screen’s refresh rate as possible, delivering a much more stable, hyper-fluid visual experience.

K’un-Lun: Shenloong Arena – 18 VS. 18 Bounty Annihilation

Optimization for the Xbox Series S is complete! Once this week’s maintenance wraps up, this explosive game mode and map will be fully playable on the console.

Heroes

Cyclops’ Optic Overdrive: Fixed an issue where the horizontal displacement distance of Cyclops‘ Optic Ascent could be different due to client frame rate variations. The X-Men’s leader is now firmly in control of his optic blasts; precision is key!

Fixed an issue where the horizontal displacement distance of Cyclops‘ Optic Ascent could be different due to client frame rate variations. The X-Men’s leader is now firmly in control of his optic blasts; precision is key! Magneto’s Magnetic Mishap: Addressed a rare, magnetic disruption where Metal Bulwark applied to teammates would sometimes vanish instantly upon casting. The Master of Magnetism’s defenses are back to being utterly impenetrable.

Maps

Lower Manhattan: Removed some tricky collision geometry around the map. We’ve smoothed out a few spots where characters could get stuck or accidentally clip out of bounds.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals on June 25. Along with the new Summer 2026 skins, players can also participate in the Uplifting Welcome event to earn free units. That said, are you excited to get the Daredevil and Black Widow swimsuit skins? Let us know in the comments below.