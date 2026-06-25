Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship Twitch Drops Announced, Here’s How to Get Free Items

NetEase is significantly expanding the Marvel Rivals esports scene with the announcement of its first-ever Creator World Championship. Popular Marvel Rivals content creators from around the world will come together to compete in the new tournament with a $300,000 prize pool. Ahead of the group stage kick-off, NetEase Games has announced exclusive Twitch drops for the Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship. Here is how you can claim all the free items in Marvel Rivals.

How to Get Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship Twitch Drops

NetEase Games always gives away free units and exclusive Twitch drops to promote the new Marvel Rivals tournament, such as Marvel Rivals Ignite. As the first-ever Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship tournament is right around the corner, NetEase Games has announced exclusive Twitch drops, which include the brand-new Thunderous Chuckle Static Emoji, Top Shark Static Emoji, and Friendship First Spray.

Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship Twitch Drops event begins from June 26, 2026, at 12:00 AM UTC and ends on July 19, 2026, at 8:59 PM UTC. Similar to the Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 Twitch drops, all you have to do is watch either the official Marvel Rivals Twitch channel or the participating channel (with drops enabled) during a specific time period to claim the two new emojis and a spray.

So, here is how long it takes to get each Marvel Rivals Twitch drop reward, along with the duration:

Thunderous Chuckle Static Emoji : Watch 2 hours (June 26, 12:00 PM UTC to July 17, 11:59 AM UTC)

: Watch 2 hours (June 26, 12:00 PM UTC to July 17, 11:59 AM UTC) Top Shark Static Emoji : Watch 2 hours (June 28, 9:00 PM UTC to July 19, 8:59 AM UTC)

: Watch 2 hours (June 28, 9:00 PM UTC to July 19, 8:59 AM UTC) Friendship First Spray: Watch 4 hours (June 28, 9:00 PM UTC to July 19, 8:59 AM UTC)

Image Credit: NetEase Games

As you can see above, each Twitch drop requires a different watch duration to unlock. So, make sure to tune in to the upcoming Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship tournament on the Marvel Rivals official Twitch channel during the event window to claim all the rewards.

Unfortunately, the new Twitch drops don’t include any Marvel Rivals free skins. Nevertheless, the new spray and emojis are exclusive rewards that cannot be unlocked anywhere else in the game. That said, will you be watching the new Marvel Rivals Creator World Championship to claim all the free rewards? Let us know in the comments below.