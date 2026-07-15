Marvel Rivals July 16 Patch Notes: New Event, Skins, Battle Pass Rerun, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 9 has turned out to be one of the best updates yet. The new hero, Jubilee, is lighting up the battlefield, and NetEase Games still has plenty of new content in store. However, the new team-up abilities have introduced several bugs and glitches in the game. Therefore, NetEase is rolling out a patch to address these issues and also add new content in the game. So, check out the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes for the version 20260716 update, releasing on July 16.

Marvel Rivals Season 9‘s first content update releases on July 16, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Luckily, there will be no server downtime, as it is a minor update. So download the update and hop back in right away to play.

Here are the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 16 update (version 20260716), which includes a new Pop & Win event, Van Dyne Couture event, hero fixes, and more:

Pop & Win

Devil Dinosaur – Jeff the Dinosaur

Limited Time: July 17, 2026, 2 AM UTC to August 14, 2026, 2 AM UTC

New In Store

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Hawkeye – Bed-Stuy’s Best Bundle

Devil Dinosaur – Jeff the Dinosaur Chroma Playful Pink and Vibrant Violet

Limited Time: July 17, 2026, 2 AM UTC to August 14, 2026, 2 AM UTC

Invisible Woman – Baxter Building Beauty Chroma Pretty in Pink/Classic Contrast and Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: July 16, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Bed-Stuy’s Best – Emoji Bundle

Hawkeye – Bed-Stuy’s Best Chroma Teal Trend and Dazzling Drip

Gambit – Dead Man’s Hand Bundle

Dead Man’s Hand – Emoji Bundle

Available From: July 17, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

S3 Battle Pass Rerun

The Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass, Power of the Phoenix, will be returning for a limited time! It will be available for purchase at the Battle Pass Nexus – Reality Link Point.

Rerun Duration: July 16, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 30, 2026, 9 AM UTC

New Event: Van Dyne Couture

As revealed in the Marvel Rivals Season 9 roadmap, the all-new Van Dyne Couture event has officially launched! Complete event missions to claim Magneto’s Magnetic Vintage costume and related bundle rewards for free! Unlock premium for Adam Warlock’s Tailored Perfection costume, Invisible Woman’s Baxter Building Beauty costume, and more.

Event Duration: July 16, 2026, 9 AM UTC to August 13, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Chrono-Rush

Temporal anomaly detected! The Chrono-Rush Event is rewinding and will reopen this weekend, lasting until the season officially runs out of time.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Rogue Range Protocol : Fixed an issue where turning off target movement in the Practice Range parameters and then starting a training session could still spawn moving bots. We’ve tightened up the subroutines; they’ll stay put now!

: Fixed an issue where turning off target movement in the Practice Range parameters and then starting a training session could still spawn moving bots. We’ve tightened up the subroutines; they’ll stay put now! Storm & Thor’s Targeting Turbulence : Fixed a visual glitch where the camera animation for the Gods of Thunder (Storm – Thor) base effect Team-Up Ability was unintentionally throwing off aim. The skies are clear and Storm’s striking true once again!

: Fixed a visual glitch where the camera animation for the Gods of Thunder (Storm – Thor) base effect Team-Up Ability was unintentionally throwing off aim. The skies are clear and Storm’s striking true once again! Combat Clarity Upgrade : We’ve dialed in the visual effects for a lineup of heroes to cut down on battlefield chaos and keep your superhero clashes crisp and clear. These visual optimizations include: All of Jubilee‘s base abilities. Mr. & Mrs. X (Rogue – Gambit) Explosive Entanglement (Rogue – Magneto) Voltaic Union (Captain America – Thor) Two-in-One (The Thing – Human Torch) Gamma Maelstrom (Doctor Strange – Hulk) Surf & Turf (Devil Dinosaur – Jeff the Land Shark) Vibrant Vitality (Loki – Mantis) Planet X Pals (Rocket Raccoon – Groot) Mammalian Bond (Rocket Raccoon – Squirrel Girl) Oblivion Shroud (Cloak & Dagger – The Hood) Favorable Odds (Gambit – Magneto) Gods of Thunder (Storm – Thor) Storming Ignition (Human Torch – Storm) Moonlit Slash (Hawkeye – Cloak & Dagger) Squirrel Missile (Squirrel Girl – Iron Man) Light & Dark Darts (Psylocke – Cloak & Dagger) Devilish Affair (Daredevil – Black Widow) Hex Fireworks (Scarlet Witch – Jubilee) Prehistoric Trap (Elsa Bloodstone – Devil Dinosaur)

: We’ve dialed in the visual effects for a lineup of heroes to cut down on battlefield chaos and keep your superhero clashes crisp and clear. These visual optimizations include: In addition to these, we’ve optimized the visual effects for lots of other Team-Up Abilities as well. The list is extensive, so we won’t detail every single one here; just know the battlefield is looking clean! We’ll keep the Scanner running and make ongoing optimizations. As always, we welcome and appreciate your feedback and suggestions!

System

Dusted for prints and swept away a few minor bugs causing issues in the Death of Apocalypse mini-game. Unraveling the mysteries of En Sabah Nur’s demise will now proceed without a hitch.

Console

Addressed a bug on Xbox where the trophy overview progress was desynced from actual completion after unlocking an achievement. Your gamer score now displays flawlessly!

Thankfully, the developers are addressing the bugs and glitches introduced by the new team-up abilities in the game. And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the July 16 update. What do you think about the new Van Dyne Couture event in the game? Let us know in the comments below.