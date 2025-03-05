Marvel Rivals’ Clone Rumble Will Finally Let You Do the Spider-Man Meme

Ever since Netease Games revealed Marvel Rivals, the constant addition of new content hooked players to the core. Whether it is a new bundle, heroes, or a limited-time game mode, there is always something new to do in the game. With the next event, Marvel Rivals is adding the Clone Rumble, a chaotic new mode that brings about using the same heroes for everyone at once!

What Is Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble

If you are familiar with Valorant’s replication game mode, the Clone Rumble is exactly the same in Marvel Rivals. When you join this LTM, you will have the option to select a hero. The hero that the majority of the players selected will be the one for your team. This means that if four of your teammates pick Spiderman, you can do the ‘No, You’ meme.

In case it is a draw of votes, a random one between the selected heroes will be decided for the team. Be cautious, you don’t want to be stuck with an all-Captain America squad. Unless you want to ring enemy ears with ‘Assemble’. The strategy of Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble will differ from that of the classic Marvel Rivals game modes. So, make sure you have good team synergy.

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals/ Netease Games

Ready to rumble? Clone Rumble arrives in Marvel Rivals on March 7, 2025. Along with the new Marvel Rivals events, we will see more rewards. This includes free Marvel Rivals skins and new bundles. The rewards include a Black Widow’s free skin as well. Make sure you play Clone Rumble and claim the rewards early because the event will end on April 11, 2025.

Are you excited to try out the new Clone Rumble game mode in Marvel Rivals? Which hero do you think will be the best for this LTM? Do tell us in the comments below!