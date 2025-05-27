T’Nia Miller to Play Jocasta, Ultron’s Wife, in Marvel’s Vision Quest TV Series

Marvel Studios confirmed last year that it is developing a new series centered around Vision, titled Vision Quest. While news of the show has been circulating for some time, details about the cast have remained under wraps—until now. Now, it has been reported that T’Nia Miller has been cast as Jocasta in Marvel’s Vision Quest, and I’m here to break down everything we know about this exciting reveal.

In a recent update, it was revealed via Daniel Richtman’s Patreon that T’Nia Miller is set to appear in Marvel’s Vision Quest as Jocasta. Deadline reached out to a Marvel representative to confirm this casting news, but they declined to comment.

T’Nia Miller is a 40-year-old British actress known for her roles in popular titles like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Years and Years, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Peripheral.

Who Is Jocasta in Marvel Comics?

Image Credit: Marvel

Jocasta made her debut in The Avengers #162, released in 1977. She was created by Ultron because he was lonely and wanted a wife. Jocasta was modeled after Janet van Dyne, the wife of Ultron’s creator, Hank Pym. Although she initially lived as Ultron’s companion, she eventually broke free from his control and chose the path of a hero, later joining the Avengers. While Jocasta has appeared in several Avengers storylines as a supporting character, she hasn’t played a significant role in any major events as such.

So, with that being mentioned, what do you think about this casting news? Let us know in the comments while we wait for further details on Vision Quest, set to release sometime in 2026.