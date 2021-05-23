Ever since the rise of the work-from-home culture due to the ongoing pandemic, efficient working has become a much more difficult task. As a result, the productivity of many individuals who were more comfortable working from the office has dropped. This is due to the various distractions that an individual faces while working from home. So, increasing productivity has become of utmost importance, and well, this is where Rize steps in.

Rize: An Intelligent Time Tracker

Developed by a duo of young San Francisco-based developers, Will Goto and Macgill Davis, Rize is essentially an intelligent time tracking app that helps you to be more productive. It collects the data relating to your digital activities on various web browsers and apps to provide you with crucial data and solutions to be more focused on your work.

Unlike existing time trackers that just categorize the tracked time, Rize is a smarter tool that not only categorizes the tracked data but also encourages the user to take breaks, be more focused on a specific work, and show which activities are the most distracting ones. So, a user will be able to get answers to questions such as which apps or websites distract the most, how often am I switching context, or am I taking enough breaks or not.

The app comes packed with features to help one build healthy work habits over a course of time by delivering notifications to take enough breaks. So, using Rize for a period of time might improve your productivity and work efficiency by many folds.

In terms of privacy, the CEO of Rize Will Goto says the tracked data is hosted on Amazon Web Service (AWS) and is protected both physically and electronically. It is only accessible by the users through their password-protected accounts. Moreover, the app encrypts the data at rest and in transit for increased security.

Availability and Subscription Plans

Rize is currently only available for macOS users running macOS Mojave v10.14.6 or later. However, Goto says that the team is working to bring the app to the Windows and Linux platforms very soon.

So, if you are someone using a macOS device, you can go to the official website and try out Rize for free for 14 days. Following the trial period, you can get a monthly subscription for $14.99 (~Rs 1,095) a month, or an annual subscription for $9.99/month (~Rs 700).