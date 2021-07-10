Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand that is known for its super-expensive travel and casual bags. However, last year we saw the company release a pair of TWS earbuds that cost $1,000. This year, however, LV decided to take inspiration from its bag collection and build a wireless speaker called the Horizon Light Up speaker.

LV Horizon Light Up Wireless Speaker

For the unaware, the Toupie handbag was a huge hit when it launched as a part of the company’s pre-fall collection in 2019. LV decided to recreate the design, this time in the form of a speaker – the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker. Fashion enthusiasts would know what I am talking about. For the rest of you, however, this design may look closer to a UFO rather than a handbag.

Bound by noble leather along with metal components, this new Louis Vuitton speaker is covered with the signature LV monogram. It features a subwoofer and pairs with your smartphones via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay 2.

It has a premium-looking metal band surrounding its body on which the company has etched letters to spell out “L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-T-O-N”. Oh yes, each of the letters lights up when the speaker is playing music, adding to its charm. The top ring-light also glows and changes based on the music.

The Horizon Light Up speaker comes with a dock for a better 360-degree directional sound experience. It is also travel-friendly and comes with its own detachable leather strap.

Price and Availability

There is no information on the specifications and price as of now. However, as it is Louis Vuitton we are talking about, expect the speaker to be priced in the unaffordable-for-the-general-consumers range! Although the speaker is currently not listed on the company’s official website, the Horizon Light Up is expected to launch worldwide on July 30.