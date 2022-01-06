CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13, Z16 Laptops with Ryzen 6000 Series CPUs Announced

Lenovo has today unveiled two new laptops under its new ThinkPad Z series, expanding its ThinkPad portfolio. The new laptops dubbed the ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 cater to business users and come with a sleek and eco-friendly design, packing the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and advanced security features. Let’s take a closer look at the devices below.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series Launched at CES 2022

The ThinkPad Z series is a brand new ThinkPad lineup with the Z13 and Z16 being the first models. Lenovo has partnered with AMD to develop the notebooks and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad series.

Design

Starting with the design of the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16, both the laptops comes with a sleek form factor and two colorways – Bronze and Arctic Grey. The chassis of the devices are made of recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather.

Furthermore, the company says that the packaging materials include recycled bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content. So, Lenovo is really going all-environmental with its new ThinkPad Z laptops.

Display and Internals

Coming to the displays of the ThinkPad Z laptops, while the ThinkPad Z13 comes with a 13-inch WUXGA IPS LCD panel with an optional touchscreen, the Z16 flaunts a bigger 16-inch LCD screen also with an optional touchscreen model. Both the display have a peak brightness of 400 nits, support for Dolby Vision, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the ThinkPad Z13 can pack up to AMD Ryzen PRO U-Series processor with an optional exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO 6860Z CPU, paired with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The ThinkPad Z16, on the other hand, can pack up the Ryzen PRO H-series processors with integrated Radeon graphics with an optional Radeon RX 6500M discrete GPU upgrade.

As for storage, both models can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For internal storage, however, the Z13 can pack up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD, while the Z16 can include up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Coming to the battery, the ThinkPad Z13 packs a 50Whr battery and its bigger sibling packs a 70Whr battery, both supporting Rapid Charge fast charging.

Another cool thing about the new ThinkPad Z laptops is the addition of a Microsoft Pluton Security processor for improved security. The Pluton processor, developed by Microsoft in partnership with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, was unveiled last year to replace the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) hardware component in PCs with a much more sophisticated security solution that integrates TPM-level security into the CPU itself. This will enable business users to add an extra layer of protection to prevent cyber attackers to access their sensitive files and documents.

Ports and Other Features

Coming to the port situation, the smaller ThinkPad Z13 comes with 2x USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, while the bigger ThinkPad Z16 has 3x USB-C ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other than these, both devices support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Moreover, both the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 sport an edge-to-edge keyboard along with the signature, red-colored TrackPoint center button. There is a 120mm Haptic ForcePad on both models that relies on haptic feedback rather than mechanical clicks. Also, both the Z13 and Z16 come with Dolby Atmos-supported speakers and a 720p front infrared camera with an eShutter for security.

Pricing and Availability

Coming to the price and availability of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z series laptops, both models will be available to buy from May 2022. While the lower-end ThinkPadZ 13 will start at $1,549 (~Rs 1,15,254), the higher-end Z16 will start from $2,069 (~Rs 1,56,151). You can check out the official promo video on YouTube from right here.