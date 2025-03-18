LEGO Pokemon Sets Will Finally Let You Build the Perfect Pikachu: Launching 2026

It is time to finally see the collaboration we have always waited for. Pokemon is getting its own LEGO sets, and you don’t have to wait for too long. LEGO Pokemon sets have been confirmed to come in 2026. Pikachu and friends will finally have their own iconic brick toys from next year.

In the latest Pokemon theme page on the LEGO website, the company says, “Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with LEGO® bricks before!” This comes right after the Pokemon X account revealed a teaser for the iconic collaboration.

The LEGO Group and The Pokemon Company International also announced the multi-year partnership. As a part of this partnership, it seems LEGO Pokemon will be the first buildable set to come next year.

Rest assured, the set releasing in 2026 won’t be the only one. “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for,” says Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group as she continues,

“We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of LEGO play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike.”

Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International added, “We cannot wait to see both LEGO fans and the Pokémon community’s reactions in 2026.”

This will not be the first time Pokemon has partnered up with a toy-building company. Mattel’s Mega Bloks and Mega Construx lines are a few of the buildable toys Pokemon already had. But with the bricks taking over, LEGO is about to rule. Thanks to LEGO and its Nintendo relationship, the licensing deal went easier. Given LEGO already worked with Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing, it was time for Pokemon to join the party.

Are you excited about the LEGO Pokemon sets coming in 2026? Do tell us your thoughts in the comments below!