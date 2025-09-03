Don’t Miss Out: Black Ops 6 Is Handing Out 20 Battle Pass Tier Skips For Free

In a gesture comparable to throwing in the towel, or the kitchen sink (depending on how you view it), Black Ops 6 is now rewarding players with 20 free Battle Pass tier skips for simply logging into the game. The news arrived as a footnote on the official Season 5 Reloaded intel blog, leaving fans bewildered.

As stated on the blog post, “When you log in to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone from now through September 16, you will be granted 20 free Battle Pass Tier Skips.” According to Activision, the gesture celebrates Black Ops 7’s reveal, which is set to receive an Open Beta in October.

The free rewards don’t end there, as the devs are also handing out 15 Double XP Tokens, amounting to a total of 15 hours. To be eligible for this reward, players need to download the Season 5 Reloaded update and log in to Call of Duty HQ between September 4 and October 1.

While most of the items you’ll receive via the Battle Pass won’t carry over to Black Ops 7, the Double XP tokens will remain available in both the upcoming title and Warzone. These items are extremely helpful when it comes to early-game progression, so all things considered, it’s a commendable move from Activision.

With all that said, some players online couldn’t help but feel that Battle Pass Tier Skips are a last resort on Activision’s part. As we covered back in May, Black Ops 6 has a player retention problem. Despite strong initial sales and improved accessibility via Xbox Game Pass, the game has been hemorrhaging active players every month.

In cognizance of this decline, fans online are speculating that the free rewards are a desperate attempt at regaining player interest. The hype around Battlefield 6 gradually steered this theory in a different direction, with players alleging that the game’s popularity is causing Call of Duty to pull out every trick in the book.

It’s impossible to know the exact reasons behind Activision’s atypical generosity, but it likely has something to do with getting players interested in Black Ops 7. So, what do you make of the free rewards? Be sure to let us know in the comments.