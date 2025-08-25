Konami Faces Backlash as Metal Gear Delta Ditches FOX Engine for Unreal Engine 5

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is merely hours away from its early access run, and things aren’t looking too good for Konami. It all began with Gamescom 2025 when content creators streamed the game’s demo. The streams showcased the game’s impressive Unreal Engine 5 visuals, which included lush jungles, complex character models, and advanced lighting using UE5’s Lumen system.

However, the euphoria was overshadowed by severe performance issues on both the PS5 and PS5 Pro. Following the review embargo being lifted last week, streamers and early reviewers frequently highlighted frame rate dips, with the PS5’s performance mode (720p-1080p) struggling to sustain 60 FPS, dropping into the 40 FPS range in jungle sections and as low as 30 FPS underwater.

Surprisingly, the PS5 Pro performed worse in several instances, with frame rates dropping up to 7 FPS lower than the regular PS5 and images seeming blurrier despite using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). The drama escalated when fans questioned Konami’s decision to remake the title in Unreal Engine 5, despite having a world-class FOX Engine that all Metal Gear titles were built on. Here’s what the fans had to say and why, according to them, FOX Engine would’ve been the ideal choice.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Fans Aren’t Happy With UE5 FPS Drops, Want FOX Engine Instead

Metal Gear Solid fans are outraged by Konami’s decision to use UE5 for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater rather than the Fox Engine, which powered MGS V: The Phantom Pain. Fans on social media hail the Fox Engine, designed by Kojima Productions, which delivered peak performance in The Phantom Pain.

They commend its ability to sustain a consistent 60 FPS on base PS4 and Xbox One, as well as its clean visuals and flawless transitions between cutscenes and gameplay. Fans say that an improved Fox Engine could have created gorgeous visuals for Delta while avoiding the performance difficulties that plague UE5 titles, such as frame drops and stuttering. One user criticized UE5 for its “clunky” animations and “soulless” realism, stating that ditching Fox Engine for UE5 was a mistake, as it lacks soul and originality.

Many believe that the Fox Engine’s original design, created exclusively for Metal Gear, would have kept the series’ distinctive appearance and fluidity. They assume that Konami’s shift to UE5 is due to a lack of Fox Engine developers post-Kojima, with a focus on accessibility over quality.

What do you think – was UE5 the right choice for MGS Delta, or should Konami have stuck to the FOX Engine? Let us know in the comments below!