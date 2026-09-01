Konami Announces Press Start Showcase This Week Led by Silent Hill Townfall

Konami has just announced a special showcase called “Press Start,” scheduled for September 3, 2026, at 8 AM PDT/11 AM ET, with a runtime of 30 minutes. The event will be streamed live on Konami’s YouTube channel, led by Silent Hill Townfall.

According to the announcement shared by Konami on X earlier today, the Press Start showcase will feature brand-new gameplay footage of Silent Hill Townfall. Video messages from the development teams will also be presented, providing an update on the development of the game. We may get deep-dive videos about what to expect from the next installment in the franchise.

Aside from Silent Hill Townfall, this edition of the Konami Special Showcase will highlight upcoming titles, including Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, scheduled to release on October 15, 2026. It is a 2D action-exploration game that will focus on Rose Belmont, the daughter of Trevor Belmont, and is the 26th main entry of the Castlevania franchise.

Furthermore, fans are also set to get a first expanded look at another yet-to-be-announced title or perhaps exclusive Project Zircon or Rev. NOiR footage. A teaser for Rev. NOiR was showcased earlier this year; it is an action RPG. The story revolves around two special individuals who meet each other under extreme circumstances and set out together to save the world.

Image Credit: X/ Konami

Exclusive footage will also be revealed during the broadcast. However, it is unclear which game it pertains to at the moment. If you’re hoping, the Konami special showcase will share news regarding a remake of Silent Hill; Konami has confirmed that there will be no announcements at this time.

We can keep speculation aside, at least for now. However, you can take solace in the fact that Konami wants to release a New Silent Hill game every year. That said, we can expect more news later this year surrounding the franchise.