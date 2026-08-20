Silent Hill: Townfall’s New CRTV Puts a Visual Twist on Silent Hill 2’s Most Iconic Horror Mechanic

Konami has released nearly 19 minutes of new first-person gameplay for Silent Hill Townfall, giving players a close look at how the upcoming horror title will utilize the CRTV handheld device. If you’ve played the original Silent Hill 2 or Bloober Team’s astounding remake, the idea behind it should feel familiar.

In Silent Hill 2, James carried a pocket radio to be aware of surrounding enemies, including the Creepers, Mannequins, and Bubble Head Nurses. When it comes to Silent Hill: Townfall, the CRTV puts a visual twist on classic radio static, offering players a look at the enemies and unstable signals throughout St. Amelia.

Since Silent Hill 2 was a third-person horror title, the pocket radio made sense. However, with Silent Hill Townfall shifting to first-person, simply hearing radio static wouldn’t be enough. That’s why the CRTV is a clever and perfected evolution of Silent Hill 2’s pocket radio mechanic.

Image Credit: Konami Digital Entertainment/Annapurna Interactive/Screen Burn

Throughout the new Silent Hill: Townfall gameplay video on YouTube, Simon uses the CRTV to track signals around St. Amelia, taking him to his next destination. As he’s exploring Zoe’s house, players are introduced to one of the game’s puzzles in true Silent Hill fashion. It’s pure slow-burn, psychological horror.

Next, he encounters one of the faceless creatures in Silent Hill: Townfall, and that’s when the CRTV’s true nature comes into play. Rather than tracking signals, Simon now uses it to store one, getting a visual of the enemies ahead. Of course, there’s also a peek mechanic, but that’s way riskier.

As the trailer progresses, players get to see more of St. Amelia’s hellish Otherworld, and how Simon uses the CRTV to tune in to frequencies and scope out enemies ahead. It’s such a simple yet refreshing take on Silent Hill 2’s most iconic horror mechanic.

Unfortunately, Silent Hill f didn’t feature any radio-based mechanics. But it’s great to see Silent Hill: Townfall’s CRTV return to the roots of the franchise’s most popular game.