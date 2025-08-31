Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirmed for January 2026; Yuji vs Yuta Showdown Is On!

The Anime Expo 2025 turned out to be a disappointment for Jujutsu Kaisen as we didn’t get any exciting updates about the upcoming third season. Fortunately, a special event took place today to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the JJK anime. Thus, to celebrate the event, the JJK anime staff have finally unveiled the big announcements regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, such as its release window, main trailer, and more, today.

A brand-new action-packed trailer for JJK season 3, teasing the much-awaited Yuta vs. Yuji, Maki’s awakening, and the Culling Games orchestrated by Kenjaku, was released at the fifth JJK anime anniversary event. More importantly, the new trailer also revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially slated to premiere in January 2026.

Following the current trend set by other popular anime such as Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, etc, the MAPPA staff are releasing a new special edition JJK movie that will include a recap of the events of the Shibuya arc and the first two episodes of the third season. The upcoming JJK movie will start premiering around the globe starting November 7, 2025, to get the fans ready for the third season in January.

We certainly didn’t anticipate JJK season 3 to be released in January 2026. However, if you take a look at the X post, it is mentioned that “Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 — Culling Games: Part 1” is scheduled for release in January 2026. This means that the long-awaited third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will also be split into two cours.

While the first cour is set for release in the winter 2026 season, we can expect the second part, aka the second cour of JJK season 3, to air in either the summer 2026 season or the fall 2026 season. That said, let us know your thoughts about how the new JJK season 3 trailer is in the comments below.