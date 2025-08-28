Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Teases New Project Titled ‘MOJURŌ’: Here’s Everything You Should Know

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has ruled the world from 2019 to 2024. With the gritty tone, compelling world-building, and amazing characters, of course, the dark fantasy manga by Gege Akutami left an everlasting mark on every cinephile’s heart. Well, even if it is hard to believe, what if I say that our beloved Gege sensei has been working on a new project lately? Yes, you read it right, as reported by Myamura on X, Gege Akutami is working on a manga titled ‘MOJURŌ.’

During Jump Festa 2025, Akutami raised the expectations of every fan by hinting at a new project. He never opened up about what it actually was, but the announcement makes sense now. Akutami showed immense gratitude towards fans who showered love on Jujutsu Kaisen, making it a success.

He also clearly stated that he will repay every fan by bringing a new project to the table soon. However, while the news created a huge buzz among the fandom, who expected it to be a Jujutsu Kaisen sequel or a spin-off, it also raised concerns about Akutami’s health. That’s because how can someone who has worked on one of the popular projects for years return with a new project so soon?

We all know how harsh the manga industry can be for the creators. It sometimes plays with their mental health, and that is why the mangakas prefer taking breaks in between. It is evident that fans wanted Gege to get some rest and then make a comeback with a work that surpasses the level of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the author decided to overwhelm the fans with a new project sooner than expected.

It’s worth noting that this time, he will serve solely as the writer for the project, while the Illustrations will be handled by Iwasaki Yuji, who has provided us with the Cipher Academy manga series. That’s a relief, isn’t it?

The major details about the new project are scarce at the moment, but let’s not forget that the series that has Gege Akutami involved is sure to never disappoint.