Jujutsu Kaisen Crowned World’s Most Popular Anime for the Second Consecutive Year

Shonen’s greatest titles, such as One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, AOT, and many more, commanded the anime scene for a long time. However, Jujutsu Kaisen, a new-gen shonen title, outshone the greats and reigned supreme as the most popular anime in the world in the 2020s era. In 2024, Guinness World Records officially revealed that JJK is the most in-demand TV show, following its explosive second season, which pulled in millions of fans.

According to Parrot Analytics (a data-science firm), Jujutsu Kaisen once again recorded a global demand level 64.4 times higher than the rest of the TV shows from 1 February 2024 to 31 January 2025. Thus, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime makes history as the most in-demand anime worldwide back-to-back by Guinness World Records. In comparison, JJK had a global demand rating 71.2 times higher than the standard TV shows in 2023.

It’s also worth emphasizing that Jujutsu Kaisen anime’s season 2 concluded in December 2023, and JJK season 3 is still in production. Yet, JJK’s popularity never dipped below and continues to skyrocket, beating other exceptional anime.

With Itadori’s Extermination Arc, Perfect Preparation Arc, and Culling Games Arc all set to be adapted in season 3, there is no doubt that JJK anime will hold the No. 1 spot on the most popular anime charts for years to come. That said, what do you think about JJK anime standing at the peak of anime popularity for the second time? Let us know in the comments below.