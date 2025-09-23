JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run Set for 2026 Release: First Teaser Out

The special event of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, which took place on September 23, 2025, gave fans a chance to rejoice. David Productions unveiled the first trailer for Steel Ball Run, alongside a 2026 release window. Since the announcement about the anticipated arc was made, the social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), have been buzzing with reactions from the global fanatics.

Hirohiko Araki’s Steel Ball Run is the seventh part of the critically acclaimed manga series that has garnered huge praise for its intense battles, distinctive art style, narrative depth, and compelling characters. It will finally hit the screens in the coming year, and fans are extremely excited.

The story revolves around Johnny Joestar, a former horse racer, who forms an alliance with Gyro Zeppeli for a cross-country horse racing competition. Johnny is paralyzed below the waist, and only Gyro can relieve him of this disability. The series takes place in the United States in 1890.

All the previous arcs of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure were somewhat interconnected, but what makes Steel Ball Run differ is that it is set in an alternative reality. So, those who haven’t read the manga yet may prepare themselves to witness a distinct world, characters, and rules that will have nothing to do with the events that occurred in the prior seasons. However, the core elements, such as Stands and the iconic Joestar lineage, will remain.

Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are the directors of the anime, and the animation has been handled by David Productions. The anime is set to be released on Netflix in 2026, with its premiere date yet to be confirmed.

Steel Ball Run is seen as one of the strongest arcs of the franchise. With its tight pacing, precise use of the Spin and Stands, and character development, the installment won the hearts of millions. So, it’s evident fans are hyped up for its anime makeover.