Hideo Kojima Teams up with Pokemon Go Dev Niantic for a next Level AR Project

Whenever Hideo Kojima whips up something new, their fans are always eating good. And this time around, it seems that they are up to something bigger. The details about their new upcoming project have been revealed during the “Beyond The Strand” event, celebrating Kojima Productions’ 10th Anniversary. They have announced an exciting collaboration with one of the biggest AR game developers as things gear up for a storm.

Kojima Productions Announces Upcoming AR Project with Niantic Spatial

During Kojima Productions’ 10th Anniversary Event livestream, “Beyond The Strand,” it was revealed that Hideo Kojima and his team will be collaborating with Niantic Spatial for their upcoming new AR experience. As of yet, there are no details about the experience’s release date.

However, the announcement was accompanied by a trailer, titled “A New Dawn,” and it features the music “Big Big World” by Astyria, which matches the adventurous setting. Following the opening, we are introduced to the game concept: “In the near future, move beyond the screen.”

Throughout the trailer, we see various clips with AR-related special effects. We also saw some locations where you might have to scan or interact with it, like Poké Stops. There also seems to be some sort of artifact mechanic, further showing us bright yellow lights connecting across various locations.

Kojima Productions is known for creating games like Death Stranding and its upcoming horror title OD: Knock. Niantic Spatial is the new name for the creators of Pokémon Go, who are primarily focusing on AR games, with titles like Pikmin Bloom and Monster Hunter Now.

Hideo Kojima teased during the live event that he cannot reveal the details yet. However, the game would feel like Death Stranding in the real world. Here, you can connect with people and the actual environment around them.

Niantic Spatial boss John Hanke hopes that the game creates an environment that brings people together to play, and he wishes to do so with the game’s storytelling. So far, the trailer looks amazing, and the game seems like Ingress Prime with elements of Death Stranding.

