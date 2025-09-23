Grand Blue Season 3 Announced; Iori and His Friends Fly to Palau

2025 was a wonderful year for Grand Blue fans as the anime made its much-awaited return this year. After a 12-week run, season 2 of Grand Blue concluded earlier today, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the renewal for a third season. We have good news for you as the production staff at Studio Liber and Zero-G has announced Grand Blue Dreaming season 3 in the finale of the second season.

The third season renewal shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the entire second season of Grand Blue leaked ahead of the official broadcast, which spilled the news about Grand Blue season 3 at the end of episode 12. Nevertheless, the anime team has officially confirmed that the third season of Grand Blue is in production in an X post, which you can view below:

As teased in the final episode of Grand Blue season 2, Iori and his friends will fly to Palau, where the third season will take place. This will be the first time in the series where the main characters visit an overseas region. Palau is the perfect destination as the island nation is well known for its rich coral reefs and biodiversity.

That said, are you excited for Iori and his friends’ new adventures in Palau in Grand Blue season 3? Let us know in the comments below.